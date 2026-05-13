It's Official, The PWHL Announces Expansion To Hamilton

“Hamilton and its surrounding communities have long been central to the growth of girls’ and women’s hockey, producing generations of talented players and passionate fans,” said Jayna Hefford, PWHL Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations. “This is a region with deep hockey roots, and the response we saw during our Takeover Tour game at TD Coliseum made it clear that fans in the region are ready to rally around a team of their own. Thank you to Oak View Group and the City of Hamilton for your partnership in bringing the highest level of women’s hockey home to one of the sport’s most dedicated communities.”