Jenna Goodwin's Beantown Dream Was Realized On A Drive To Saskatchewan

Goodwin’s first ice sport was ringette, which she played for two years before transitioning to hockey at 10-years-old. She stuck to local Alberta teams through middle and high school, including the St. Albert Slash with Bogden. In 2021, she moved to Potsdam, New York to play for Clarkson sight unseen. While she majored in biology, thinking she could go into healthcare and pursue her interest in nutrition, the moment the PWHL debuted, all bets were off.