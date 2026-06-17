2026 PWHL Draft: Pick-By-Pick Tracker

The 2026 PWHL Draft is happening at the Fox Theatre in Detroit.\n\nHere's a look at the six round draft, from 1st overall to 72nd overall.\n\n--------------------------------------------------------------------------------\n\n\nROUND 1\n\n1 | 1 - Vancouver Goldeneyes - Caroline Harvey, D, Wisconsin (WCHA)\n[https://thehockeynews.com/womens/pwhl/caroline-harvey-selected-first-overall-by-the-vancouver-goldeneyes-at-the-2026-pwhl-draft]\n\n1 | 2 - Seattle Torrent - Abbey Murphy, F, Minnesota (WCHA)\n[https://thehockeynews.com/womens/pwhl/abbey-murphy-picked-second-overall-by-the-seattle-torrent]\n\n1 | 3 - Las Vegas (via Detroit) - Tessa Janecke, C, Penn State (AHA)\n[https://thehockeynews.com/womens/pwhl/tessa-janecke-selected-third-overall-by-pwhl-las-vegas-at-the-2026-draft]\n\n1 | 4 - San Jose - Laila Edwards F/D, Wisconsin (WCHA)\n[https://thehockeynews.com/womens/pwhl/laila-edwards-selected-fourth-overall-in-the-pwhl-draft-by-pwhl-san-jose]\n\n1 | 5 - Las Vegas - Lacey Eden, F, Wisconsin (WCHA)\n\n1 | 6 - Hamilton - Nelli Laitinen, D, Minnesota (WCHA)\n\n1 | 7 - New York Sirens - Emma Peschel, D, Ohio State (WCHA)\n\n1 | 8 - Toronto Sceptres - Kirsten Simms, F, Wisconsin (WCHA)\n\n1 | 9 - Minnesota Frost - Sara Swiderski, D, Ohio State (WCHA)\n\n1 | 10 - Boston Fleet - Grace Dwyer, D, Cornell (ECAC)\n\n1 | 11 - Ottawa Charge - Vivian Jungels, D, Wisconsin (ECAC)\n\n1 | 12 - Montreal Victoire - Petra Nieminen, F, Lulea (SDHL)\n\n--------------------------------------------------------------------------------\n\n\nROUND 2\n\n2 | 13 - Las Vegas - Issy Wunder, C, Princeton (ECAC)