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2026 PWHL Draft: Pick-By-Pick Tracker cover image

2026 PWHL Draft: Pick-By-Pick Tracker

Ian Kennedy
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Ian Kennedy
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Updated at Jun 17, 2026, 22:31
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Follow every pick in the 2026 PWHL Draft. From 1st to 72nd overall, here's a look.

The 2026 PWHL Draft is happening at the Fox Theatre in Detroit.

Here's a look at the six round draft, from 1st overall to 72nd overall.

Round 1

1 | 1 - Vancouver Goldeneyes - Caroline Harvey, D, Wisconsin (WCHA)

1 | 2 - Seattle Torrent - Abbey Murphy, F, Minnesota (WCHA)

1 | 3 - Las Vegas (via Detroit) - Tessa Janecke, C, Penn State (AHA)

1 | 4 - San Jose - Laila Edwards F/D, Wisconsin (WCHA)

1 | 5 - Las Vegas - Lacey Eden, F, Wisconsin (WCHA)

1 | 6 - Hamilton - Nelli Laitinen, D, Minnesota (WCHA)

1 | 7 - New York Sirens - Emma Peschel, D, Ohio State (WCHA)

1 | 8 - Toronto Sceptres - Kirsten Simms, F, Wisconsin (WCHA)

1 | 9 - Minnesota Frost - Sara Swiderski, D, Ohio State (WCHA)

1 | 10 - Boston Fleet - Grace Dwyer, D, Cornell (ECAC)

1 | 11 - Ottawa Charge - Vivian Jungels, D, Wisconsin (ECAC)

1 | 12 - Montreal Victoire - Petra Nieminen, F, Lulea (SDHL)

Round 2

2 | 13 - Las Vegas - Issy Wunder, C, Princeton (ECAC)

PWHL Draft
PWHL