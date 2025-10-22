Jersey Reveal Brings PWHL Vancouver One Step Closer To Establishing Inaugural Identity

Many expected ocean blue and creamy white colours to be part of PWHL Vancouver’s inaugural jersey for the upcoming season — but the inclusion of an earthy bronze along the sleeves and ends was unexpected for many. PWHL Executive Vice President of Business Operations, Amy Scheer, explained that there’s a reason for the inclusion of this intriguing shade.

“It’s earth, right? Here you’re between the sea and the mountains, and it sort of represents earth — we think part of the Vancouver landscape — and [we’re] trying to find colours that are also different,” she told the media during the team’s jersey reveal on Tuesday. “We don’t want to look like every other team, we want to find our own niche, and while we want to be part of the Vancouver sports ecosystem we also want to carve out a name and a brand for ourselves as well.”

The sentiment is a strong one. In such a big hockey market like Vancouver, where sapphire blues and forest greens rule the land, PWHL Vancouver is seeking to carve their own path — one forged through the “earthy bronze” lining the team’s jerseys.

“Leading up to the season, there will be a name and logo, but I think even right now, we’re just so proud to wear Vancouver across the chest,” PWHL Vancouver goaltender Kristen Campbell said of the team’s inaugural-season jerseys. “It’s gonna be amazing to have fans pack the Pacific Coliseum this year and to see everyone who comes up to support. I know we’ve already felt the love from the city just being here for media tours and events. I don’t even think there are words to describe how it feels. We’re just so excited for everything to get rolling soon.”

“I feel like any jersey you wear, you find a way to embody that jersey and build that into your identity, but these ones are definitely extra special, extra special, just [with] it being an inaugural season and being able to be a part of the first team here in Vancouver and to grow hockey up West — this will be one that I know we’ll both remember,” defender Ashton Bell added on the significance of wearing the jersey.

One change that’s coming to jerseys in the PWHL this season is the fact that fans can customize them to their liking. This means that fans can wear a jersey with any player’s name and number on the back — something that wasn’t available until this year. The significance behind this is not lost to Bell, whose hometown of Deloraine, Manitoba, has been waiting for this opportunity for a long time.

“Being from a small town, everyone back there wants to buy my jersey. So now that they have that access to buying that jersey, I think the whole town will be in Ashton Bell jerseys, which is pretty cool to see, and definitely they’re the reason why I play is to inspire those young girls from small towns that they can dream big and that they can eventually play in this league one day.

“It’s definitely a rewarding feeling for me,” she added.

PWHL Vancouver’s jersey reveal brings both the fans and the team one step closer to establishing their own identity. The blue, cream, and bronze will shine on the ice of the Pacific Coliseum — but for this inaugural team, the biggest maker of identity comes off of it.

“I think the biggest thing for us is just knowing how much this city wants a team,” Bell explained. “The growth of women’s hockey here has been incredible, there’s so many girls involved in hockey in BC. I think that’s definitely what we’re going to kind of build our identity around. Representing the city with a lot of pride and passion and knowing that they’re going to get a great product on the ice as well. We have an incredible roster so far. I’m just excited to see it all come together and to finally play in that first game.”