Jesse Compher Completes Detroit's Five Expansion Signings Agreeing To Three-Year Deal

PWHL Detroit has completed their five signings in Phase 2 of the PWHL expansion\nroster distribution process signing Jesse Compher to a three-year deal.\n\nCompher, had 12 points in 30 games for the Toronto Sceptres last season after an\n18 point sophomore season. The veteran was still under contract with Toronto\nafter signing an extension last June.\n\nA fifth round pick in the inaugural 2023 PWHL Draft, Compher joins Daryl Watts,\nBritta-Curl Salemme\n[https://thehockeynews.com/womens/pwhl/pwhl-detroit-signs-britta-curl-salemme-to-a-three-year-contract],\nHannah Bilka, and Cayl Barnes as Detroit's inaugural signings.\n\nShe also joins her brother, J.T. Compher, as a rare sibling pair in market as\nher brother plays professionally for the NHL's Detroit Red Wings.\n\nInternationally, Compher has represented Team USA winning two World Championship\ngold medals, two silvers, and an Olympic silver medal in 2022. \n\nShe's played with all of Detroit's prior signings on Wisconsin, the Toronto\nSceptres, or Team USA.\n\nJesse Compher highlights