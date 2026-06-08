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Jesse Compher Completes Detroit's Five Expansion Signings Agreeing To Three-Year Deal cover image

Jesse Compher Completes Detroit's Five Expansion Signings Agreeing To Three-Year Deal

Ian Kennedy
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PWHL Detroit has completed their five inaugural signings after agreeing to a three-year contract with Jesse Compher who played the last three seasons with the Toronto Sceptres.

PWHL Detroit has completed their five signings in Phase 2 of the PWHL expansion roster distribution process signing Jesse Compher to a three-year deal.

Compher, had 12 points in 30 games for the Toronto Sceptres last season after an 18 point sophomore season. The veteran was still under contract with Toronto after signing an extension last June.

A fifth round pick in the inaugural 2023 PWHL Draft, Compher joins Daryl Watts, Britta-Curl Salemme, Hannah Bilka, and Cayl Barnes as Detroit's inaugural signings.

She also joins her brother, J.T. Compher, as a rare sibling pair in market as her brother plays professionally for the NHL's Detroit Red Wings.

Internationally, Compher has represented Team USA winning two World Championship gold medals, two silvers, and an Olympic silver medal in 2022. 

She's played with all of Detroit's prior signings on Wisconsin, the Toronto Sceptres, or Team USA.

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