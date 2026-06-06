PWHL Detroit Signs Britta Curl-Salemme To A Three-Year Contract

Britta Curl-Salemme has signed a three year contract with PWHL Detroit following Daryl Watts, Hannah Bilka, and Cayla Barnes to the Motor City.
PWHL Detroit has signed Britta Curl-Salemme to a three-year PWHL contract on the opening day of Phase 2 signings in the PWHL expansion player dispersal process.
Curl-Salemme is one of the PWHL's most polarizing players known not only as the league's all-time leader in suspensions and supplementary discipline, and for actively campaigning against LGBTQ+ rights, but also as one of the league's top scorers.
Curl-Salemme won a Walter Cup with the PWHL's Minnesota Frost in her rookie season being named a PWHL All-Rookie team member, and this season finished third in the PWHL in scoring with 29 points in 30 games.
As a member of Team USA, Curl-Salemme won Olympic gold this year, and is also a World Championship gold medalist. The 26-year-old who hails from Bismark, North Dakota won three national championships as a member of the Wisconsin Badgers in the NCAA.
Detroit's inaugural roster now includes three members of Team USA in Curl-Salemme, Hannah Bilka and Cayla Barnes, as well as the Toronto Sceptres' former leading scorer and Canadian national team member Daryl Watts.