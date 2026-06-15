Logo
Women's Hockey Roundtable
Powered by Roundtable
Katy Knoll Signs Two-Year Deal With PWHL Las Vegas cover image

Katy Knoll Signs Two-Year Deal With PWHL Las Vegas

Ian Kennedy
5h
featured
868Members·6,270Posts
IanKennedy@THNews profile imagefeatured creator badge

PWHL Las Vegas has added another forward signing Katy Knoll to a two-year contract.

PWHL Las Vegas has signed forward Katy Knoll to a two-year contract in Phase 4 of the PWHL expansion player distribution process.

Knoll won a Walter Cup as a member of the Minnesota Frost in 2025, and saw her production climb dramatically this season to nine points in 30 games. 

The 25-year-old Amhert, New York product was the 39th overall selection of the Frost in the 2024 PWHL Draft after finishing her collegiate career with Northeastern.

Internationally Knoll won and silver as a member of USA's U-18 national team.

PWHL Las Vegas has signed Knoll, Hayley Scamurra and Maureen Murphy up front, goaltender Nicole Hensley, and defenders Kendall Cooper, Mae Batherson, Megan Carter, and Erin Ambrose.

PWHL Las Vegas general manager Dominique DiDia discusses Vegas' identitymoreVideos
Katy KnollPWHL Las Vegas
PWHL
2