Katy Knoll Signs Two-Year Deal With PWHL Las Vegas

PWHL Las Vegas has signed forward Katy Knoll to a two-year contract in Phase 4\nof the PWHL expansion player distribution process.\n\nKnoll won a Walter Cup as a member of the Minnesota Frost in 2025, and saw her\nproduction climb dramatically this season to nine points in 30 games. \n\nThe 25-year-old Amhert, New York product was the 39th overall selection of the\nFrost in the 2024 PWHL Draft after finishing her collegiate career with\nNortheastern.\n\nInternationally Knoll won and silver as a member of USA's U-18 national team.\n\nPWHL Las Vegas has signed\n[https://thehockeynews.com/womens/pwhl/pwhl-free-agency-and-expansion-signing-tracker]\nKnoll, Hayley Scamurra and Maureen Murphy up front, goaltender Nicole Hensley,\nand defenders Kendall Cooper, Mae Batherson, Megan Carter, and Erin Ambrose.\n\nPWHL Las Vegas general manager Dominique DiDia discusses Vegas' identity