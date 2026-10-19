Keys To Success: Toronto Sceptres

Women's Hockey Roundtable
1,174 Members•6,978 Posts
Ellen Bond
Ellen Bond
Oct 19, 2026 11:11 AMPublished Oct 19, 2026 11:11 AM
From Raygan Kirk proving she's elite, to sophomore development, aging veterans finding a way to score, and the ability of Pascal Rheaume to guide this team, the Toronto Sceptres' keys to success are clear, and they'll need most of it to go right to crack the PWHL playoffs in 2026-27.
The Toronto Sceptres were hard hit this offseason by the expansion process. They lost top forwards like Daryl Watts and Jesse Compher, followed by Emma Maltais in free agency, and then captain Blayre Turnbull, who is pregnant.
The loss of offensive firepower in free agency was buoyed only by the signing of Jamie Lee Rattray, and the ability of the Sceptres to draft Kirsten Simms.
But a lot will need to go right to get the Sceptres back to the postseason after they missed the playoffs last year for the first time. Here's a look at five keys to Toronto's PWHL success in 2026-27.
Raygan Kirk Becoming Elite
Raygan Kirk may not have got the same level of accolades as Aerin Frankel, Ann-Renee Desbiens, and Gwyneth Philips last season, but she was certainly in their realm. Kirk finished third in the PWHL last season with a .934 save percentage and 1.87 save percentage, and she did it on a non-playoff team unlike the other elite netminders in the league. All it will take for Kirk to formally be enshrined into the conversation of elite goalies in the PWHL is for a statistical repeat, or perhaps making Team Canada's World Championship roster. If Kirk can put up another season like she did in 2025-26, Toronto will have a chance to win on any given night, even if they struggle offensively. With Jessie McPherson and Grace Campbell behind her, neither of whom having played a PWHL game, Kirk will get the bulk of the starts.
One Of The Best Top Fours On Paper Being One Of The Best On Ice
There aren't many bluelines in the league with a top four as formative as Renata Fast, Ella Shelton, Kali Flanagan, and Allie Munroe. Add in Brooke Disher, and this is a solid group. Certainly in hindsight, Toronto would and should turn back the clock and undo their 2025 draft day deal to acquire Shelton, not because Shelton isn't an elite defender, but because it resulted in Toronto passing on Casey O'Brien, who could have been a difference maker. But for Toronto to be successful, their top four will not only need to be one of the best defensively, but Fast and Shelton need to bounce back offensively and contribute. This group looked excellent on paper last season, but the chemistry suffered, and the quartet failed to find a rhythm. In 2026-27, Toronto needs their top four to be one of the best in the league.
Sophomore Success
While Toronto lost a lot, there's a chance their returning sophomores could take a major step forward and have an offensive impact. In particular, Toronto needs Emma Gentry, Kiara Zanon, Sara Hjalmarsson, and Clara Van Wieren to all take steps. Under Troy Ryan, these picks weren't ushered along last season, and they struggled offensively. With a new head coach, and the opportunity to get a chance at a top six role on any given night, the group could flourish. Toronto needs significant internal growth from the group. Ideally, each could find a way to hit double digits in points, but as rookies, they managed only five goals and 10 points combined in 116 combined games played. It's a major ask, but it's also not unrealistic.
Finding The Fountain Of Youth
Jamie Lee Rattray was Toronto's biggest offseason signing. The 34-year-old had her best PWHL season to date recording 12 points in 30 games last season, but she recorded those totals in predominantly a bottom six role. In Toronto, Rattray is likely going to open the season as the Sceptres' number one center. It's a major ask, but Rattray is capable of being a top six forward. Still, she's on the wrong side of her prime, but she also has a history of offensive production everywhere she's been. Alongside 36-year-old Natalie Spooner, the duo need to find the fountain of youth and rejuvenate their production. Spooner was a force in the PWHL's inaugural season; one that no team had an answer for. Following her ACL injury in the inaugural postseason, Spooner, who remains the only player in PWHL history to hit 20 goals, something she did in a 24-game season, has not looked the same. Toronto needs both to find more this season to have any chance at the playoffs.
Rheaume Being The Right Fit
Pascal Rheaume didn't wow fans when he was hired. He fumbled his way through his introductory press conference raising questions by admitting he didn't know the players and hadn't watched the league. He also came with no significant women's hockey coaching experience, although he has served as an assistant in the ECHL and AHL, and a head coach, albeit one who was fired after a season and a half, in the QMJHL. There's no guarantee Rheaume connects with the Sceptres, nor that he can squeeze what's needed out of this roster. Conversely, Rheaume might bring the fresh approach and voice Toronto needs, as it became clear that change was needed in Toronto. If Rheaume can gain rapport and put together systems that help Toronto stay competitive, fans will quickly turn around on their initial impression. Rheaume will play a major role in whatever level of success Toronto has this season. If he can even get the Sceptres into the playoff hunt and keep them there for most of the season, it will be viewed as a success.
Comments
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy