Keys To Success: Toronto Sceptres

Pascal Rheaume didn't wow fans when he was hired. He fumbled his way through his introductory press conference raising questions by admitting he didn't know the players and hadn't watched the league. He also came with no significant women's hockey coaching experience, although he has served as an assistant in the ECHL and AHL, and a head coach, albeit one who was fired after a season and a half, in the QMJHL. There's no guarantee Rheaume connects with the Sceptres, nor that he can squeeze what's needed out of this roster. Conversely, Rheaume might bring the fresh approach and voice Toronto needs, as it became clear that change was needed in Toronto. If Rheaume can gain rapport and put together systems that help Toronto stay competitive, fans will quickly turn around on their initial impression. Rheaume will play a major role in whatever level of success Toronto has this season. If he can even get the Sceptres into the playoff hunt and keep them there for most of the season, it will be viewed as a success.