Kingsbury Sees Simms, Rattray As Key Pieces in Sceptres' Next Chapter

Amid an offseason of change, the Sceptres believe they have assembled the right mix of talent, leadership and culture to remain among the PWHL's contenders.
Following an offseason that saw the Toronto Sceptres lose several familiar faces amid expansion and free agency, general manager Gina Kingsbury made one thing clear on Thursday: the organization isn't focused on replacing players, but rather building the next version of its team.
Speaking to media alongside newly signed forward Jamie Lee Rattray and first-round pick Kirsten Simms, Kingsbury emphasized that the Sceptres remain confident in the culture and identity they have established, and believe the newest additions will help the club continue moving forward.
"I want to stay away from comparisons, and I want to stay away from replacements, because I don't think it's fair to the athletes that are coming in, to be put in that position," Kingsbury said.
"I do think that we've got the right pieces here that, again, with the buy in and the leadership and what we can bring as a group, we're going to be pretty strong as we move forward."
Kingsbury described Simms as a player the organization was pleasantly surprised to see available with the eighth overall selection in last week's PWHL Draft.
"I think we came in prepared that something potentially would happen," Kingsbury said. "We didn't know that was going to be in the first round that we would be a little bit taken back. But we're really thrilled to be able to bring that type of talent to Toronto and get to work with her for hopefully many years to come."
Simms, who starred at Wisconsin before turning pro, said she is eager to continue developing her game alongside an experienced veteran group.
"I'm a competitive person at the end of the day, and I want to reach my highest potential by the end of my career," Simms said. "I'm extremely happy with where I landed, and it was almost like a match made in heaven for me."
The 21-year-old added that joining a roster featuring established national team players presents a unique opportunity.
"I think that's something that's special about a group like this is that I get to be a sponge my first year and I get to learn from all these girls consistently," she said. "I get to learn from all these girls consistently, which is super exciting, but at the same time I want to show what I have and bring the game that I have when I'm able to."
Rattray, meanwhile, arrives in Toronto after three seasons with Boston, including helping the Fleet spend a large part of the season in first place. For the veteran forward, returning to the Greater Toronto Area and playing closer to family played a significant role in her decision.
"It does feel a little bit like home," Rattray said. "At this point in my career, to be able to enjoy that part of it a bit more, with having a family and such, it feels great to be back here."
Rattray also spoke about the importance of culture in building a championship team, echoing a message Kingsbury returned to several times throughout the availability.
"Any championship team that I've been on, you have to have everybody bought in and going the same direction," Rattray said. "I think to here in Toronto, I think you have that here. You have great leadership, you have some great players that have been here since Year 1 with the Sceptres, and I think a great vision. I think that's all it takes everyone to buy in and go in the same direction and I I think you'll see that this year."
Kingsbury said creating an environment where players can continue to grow remains a priority for the organization, regardless of roster turnover.
"Our priority has always been to put an incredible product in place in Toronto," Kingsbury said. "Toronto is creating a high-performance environment that people enjoy to be in every single day... We are going to be continuously raising the bar and the standards."
Listening to Simms and Rattray speak about joining the organization only reinforced Kingsbury's confidence in the direction the Sceptres are headed.
"When I listen to Jamie and Kirsten answer these questions here today, it gives me a new energy on the type of people we're bringing in," Kingsbury said. "I'm looking forward to what the future holds, for sure."
Notables: Kingsbury said that after the league pauses, announcements will be forthcoming about assistant coaches after the July 4th holiday...She also said that the RFA's who received qualifying offers will be signed and announced very shortly.