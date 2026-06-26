Kingsbury Sees Simms, Rattray As Key Pieces in Sceptres' Next Chapter

"Any championship team that I've been on, you have to have everybody bought in and going the same direction," Rattray said. "I think to here in Toronto, I think you have that here. You have great leadership, you have some great players that have been here since Year 1 with the Sceptres, and I think a great vision. I think that's all it takes everyone to buy in and go in the same direction and I I think you'll see that this year."