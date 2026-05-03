Klee Defends Curl-Salemme Hit: "She's Not Out There Obviously Trying To Hurt Anyone"

Last season, Curl-Salemme became the first player in the PWHL to face supplemental discipline three times. Her first came in early January when Curl-Salemme used "her stick to recklessly and dangerously make contact with [Theresa] Schafzahl in the neck and head." For that incident, she received a one-game suspension. In March, 2025, Curl-Salemme was suspended for one-game again when she "extended her elbow upward and outward as she delivered a high hit on opponent Megan Carter, making her head the main point of contact." The third came in the playoffs for her hit against Fast, where Curl-Salemme "delivered a high and forceful check on opponent Renata Fast, making the head the main point of contact on a play where such contact to the head was avoidable."