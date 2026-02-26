Laura Stacey Reflects On Olympics And Relationship As Only A True Leader Could

“That was very loud,” acknowledged Stacey. “Obviously, there's a lot of noise at every single Olympics, but this one in particular, I can't believe the noise that we were dealing with, to be completely honest with you. I can't believe it. But I think our team did an incredible job at exactly that. As we all talked about it. Put our phones away. We don't need to read what other people are saying about us. We know exactly who we are. We're proud of who we are. And I think that's exactly what that final game showed. It showed how proud we are of ourselves, but also one another. This person sitting next to us. I trusted every single one of my teammates that they were going to show up and do whatever it took to try and bring home gold. And I can honestly, honestly say that I think they all did. And we talked about it. We got it off our chests. We, as a staff and as a group, we said, who cares what other people think of us? We know what we bring. We know what we have in ourselves. Let's just go out and show it. We knew what you could bring.”