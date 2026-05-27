Laurence Frenette Enters The PWHL Draft With Experience Bouncing Back And A Vision For The Future

Laurence Frenette’s success has been far from linear. It’s only prepared her more for the big leagues as the Quinnipiac grad prepares for the PWHL Draft..
Laurence Frenette just came off a triumphant 29-point season at Quinnipiac and is looking to the PWHL Draft, but the confidence she’s built comes from knowing firsthand what life is like without hockey.
In her sophomore year at Clarkson University, an ACL injury took her out of the game, and she took her playmaking eye to Quinnipiac University for her final two seasons. It’s given Frenette a mental toughness and versatility that could transfer well to a professional team.
“I know what kind of mental state it takes to win championships [and] come back from tough times. I think that has helped me along the way, and I think that really shaped me into the person I am too,” Frenette said. “I know it might not always be a linear path, but I'll always find a way to make it to where I want to be.”
After three years at Clarkson, where she put up 19 points across two seasons, Frenette needed a change. At Quinnipiac, she reconnected with a former coach, Cassandra Turner, gained confidence in her game and leaned into strength conditioning.
“I think that it's obviously hard transferring to a new program later on in your college career… but the girls were super nice. They welcomed me,” Frenette said. “I just really evolved as a player rapidly, too, over the summer and throughout the year.”
Coming back from a season without hockey wasn’t easy, and Frenette doesn’t take practices or shifts for granted. She's worked hard to build up her confidence on the ice over the last three years.
“I know how it feels to have hockey taken away from me, so every time I go on the ice for practice, skills or games, I’m just giving it my all,” Frenette said.
Frenette’s strengths on the ice lie in her playmaking vision and ability to see her teammates. She’s prioritized working on speed in her training to give herself more time to make those decisions.
Staying with Quinnipiac for her final year of eligibility was a “no-brainer” for Frenette. With it, she completed her master's degree in public relations to match her bachelor’s in political science. After a successful senior season, she also knew the fifth year was her chance to show up for the Bobcats while building a stronger reputation before the 2026 PWHL draft.
Quinnipiac’s historic ECAC Championship win at Lake Placid was “undescribable” for Frenette. It was the fairytale finish she wanted for her collegiate career, ending the season with six goals and 23 assists.
“We knew we had something special in the locker room, and I think when we went to Placid we just realized how close we were to our goal,” Frenette said. “We just bought in and everything aligned perfectly. It just really represented what we were as a team all year, just a hard-working team, a passionate team.”
Now she’s back training in Montreal with a few other players before the June 17 draft.
“It's been great, I love the off season. That's my favorite time of the year, like getting back on the ice and getting ready for next season,” she said.