PWHL Draft: Profiles, Rankings, And Analysis

All of The Hockey News' 2026 PWHL Draft profiles, rankings, prospect stories, and analysis in one place.
The 2026 PWHL Draft is loaded with talent. It's a group including national team members from both sides of the Atlantic including USA's Caroline Harvey, Abbey Murphy, Laila Edwards, Tessa Janecke, and Kirsten Simms, Switzerland's Andrea Brandli, and Finland's Petra Nieminen and Viivi Vainikka, among others.
The Hockey News provides in depth prospect coverage, profiles, draft rankings, and draft class analysis. As we continue to publish new 2026 PWHL Draft features, we'll update this page to include all your 2026 PWHL Draft information in one place.
2026 PWHL Draft Rankings
March Top 100
February Top 85
Midterm Top 72
2026 PWHL Prospect Profiles
Brooke Disher, D, Ohio State
Cristina Cavaliere, D, Providence
Stephanie Bourque, D, Union College
Madison Kaiser, F, Minnesota
Lily Shannon, F, Northeastern
Tory Mariano, D, DNP