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PWHL Draft: Profiles, Rankings, And Analysis

Ian Kennedy
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All of The Hockey News' 2026 PWHL Draft profiles, rankings, prospect stories, and analysis in one place.

The 2026 PWHL Draft is loaded with talent. It's a group including national team members from both sides of the Atlantic including USA's Caroline Harvey, Abbey Murphy, Laila Edwards, Tessa Janecke, and Kirsten Simms, Switzerland's Andrea Brandli, and Finland's Petra Nieminen and Viivi Vainikka, among others.

The Hockey News provides in depth prospect coverage, profiles, draft rankings, and draft class analysis. As we continue to publish new 2026 PWHL Draft features, we'll update this page to include all your 2026 PWHL Draft information in one place.

2026 PWHL Draft Rankings

March Top 100

The 2026 PWHL Draft picture continues to come into view. While many players still ponder whether or not to declare as the league figures out expansion plans, the time to make an impression on scouts is dwindling.
thehockeynews.com2026 PWHL Draft Rankings: March Top 100The 2026 PWHL Draft picture continues to come into view. While many players still ponder whether or not to declare as the league figures out expansion plans, the time to make an impression on scouts is dwindling.

February Top 85

The 2026 PWHL Draft class continues to take shape as players re-sign in Europe, while others have hit their stride and are starting to step forward in the rankings. Here's The Hockey News' Top 85.
thehockeynews.com2026 PWHL Draft Rankings: Top 85The 2026 PWHL Draft class continues to take shape as players re-sign in Europe, while others have hit their stride and are starting to step forward in the rankings. Here's The Hockey News' Top 85.

Midterm Top 72

The 2026 PWHL Draft is loaded with talent, and it's a good thing as the league intends to expand yet again. With more roster spots available, more players from the NCAA, U Sports, and international leagues are expected to declare.
thehockeynews.comPWHL Midterm Rankings: Top 72 For 2026 PWHL DraftThe 2026 PWHL Draft is loaded with talent, and it's a good thing as the league intends to expand yet again. With more roster spots available, more players from the NCAA, U Sports, and international leagues are expected to declare.

2026 PWHL Prospect Profiles

Brooke Disher, D, Ohio State

Ohio State has become a factory for PWHL defenders, and they'll send more to the league next season including Fort St. John, British Columbia's Brooke Disher.
thehockeynews.comBrooke Disher Next Defender In Line From Ohio State's PWHL FactoryOhio State has become a factory for PWHL defenders, and they'll send more to the league next season including Fort St. John, British Columbia's Brooke Disher.

Cristina Cavaliere, D, Providence

Cristina Cavaliere led all NCAA players in time-on-ice this season. The Providence College senior is hoping to get more time on the ice next season at the PWHL level.
thehockeynews.comNCAA's Time-On-Ice Leader Cristina Cavaliere Hoping To Spend Time In The PWHL As WellCristina Cavaliere led all NCAA players in time-on-ice this season. The Providence College senior is hoping to get more time on the ice next season at the PWHL level.

Stephanie Bourque, D, Union College

Union College hasn't sent many players on to higher levels of women's hockey, but captain Stephanie Bourque is looking to change that at the 2026 PWHL Draft.
thehockeynews.comUnion College Captain Stephanie Bourque Aiming To Become Program's First PWHL PlayerUnion College hasn't sent many players on to higher levels of women's hockey, but captain Stephanie Bourque is looking to change that at the 2026 PWHL Draft.

Madison Kaiser, F, Minnesota

University of Minnesota forward Madison Kaiser wants to make an impact in the PWHL, no matter what role she's given. It all starts for the Ham Lake product at the 2026 PWHL Draft.
thehockeynews.comMinnesota's Madison Kaiser Hopes To Make An Impact, Beginning With The 2026 PWHL DraftUniversity of Minnesota forward Madison Kaiser wants to make an impact in the PWHL, no matter what role she's given. It all starts for the Ham Lake product at the 2026 PWHL Draft.

Lily Shannon, F, Northeastern

Lily Shannon, Northeastern's senior captain is a top PWHL Draft prospect. She's set to make a big impact on the ice, but she also hopes to parlay her professional career into the ability to make a major impact off the ice as well.
thehockeynews.comLily Shannon Aims To Make A Big Impact Both On And Off The Ice In The PWHLLily Shannon, Northeastern's senior captain is a top PWHL Draft prospect. She's set to make a big impact on the ice, but she also hopes to parlay her professional career into the ability to make a major impact off the ice as well.

Tory Mariano, D, DNP

After a year away from the game, training on her own so that she could finish her education degree, Tory Mariano is back and looking to enter the 2026 PWHL Draft and make an impact on a PWHL blueline next season.
thehockeynews.comAfter A Year Of Training, Tory Mariano Is Getting Back In The Game To Fulfill Her PWHL HopesAfter a year away from the game, training on her own so that she could finish her education degree, Tory Mariano is back and looking to enter the 2026 PWHL Draft and make an impact on a PWHL blueline next season.

2026 PWHL Draft Analytics

Corsi and Fenwick

Corsi and Fenwick have emerged as two of the most trusted advanced hockey statistics measuring possession. Here's a look at the top NCAA women's hockey prospects for the 2026 PWHL Draft in Corsi and Fenwick.
thehockeynews.comAdvanced 2026 PWHL Drafting: Corsi And FenwickCorsi and Fenwick have emerged as two of the most trusted advanced hockey statistics measuring possession. Here's a look at the top NCAA women's hockey prospects for the 2026 PWHL Draft in Corsi and Fenwick.
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