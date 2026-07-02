Learning Takes Center Stage For PWHL And NCAA Names At Edmonton Oilers Development Camp

"She knows way more hockey than I do, she's been playing it longer than I have, and just to have that relationship here, you're not playing against each other now, you're on the same organization doing the same thing. She's been great to us and super helpful, she's been an impact player for Montreal and now going to Vegas. Obviously its going to be fun to have that friendship here and once we go to our respective teams its going to be a little different and a lot more feistiness for sure, but nothing but credit to her she's a great player and happy we can be here together."