Learning Takes Center Stage For PWHL And NCAA Names At Edmonton Oilers Development Camp

The 2026 edition of the Edmonton Oilers development camp saw a first with Abbey Murphy, Chloe Primerano, and Caitlin Kraemer as on-ice participants, and Erin Ambrose coaching. The week brought learning opportunities for all heading into next season.
In late June and July, NHL development camps are a good first look at seeing what teams have in their prospect pool. In Edmonton, the Oilers' camp this year was one that has a lot of people from around the hockey world talking, not simply for their own prospects, but for three players they invited to camp.
This week in Edmonton, Abbey Murphy (No. 2 overall pick in 2026 PWHL Draft), Chloe Primerano (University of Minnesota), and Caitlin Kraemer (University of Minnesota-Duluth), are skating with Oilers prospects and minor leaguers from June 30 to July 2.
They've been working with Oilers brass and also have been able to work with Erin Ambrose, who's back for another year of coaching at Edmonton Oilers development camp.
For Ambrose, who signed with PWHL Las Vegas this offseason, an NHL team opening a camp like this to players from the women's game is a move in a positive direction to help more players grow their games.
"It's the right thing to do. I think for them to be able to have the access to the staff in Edmonton, all the resources that are here with the Oilers, I think, is really special," Ambrose said. "It's a learning opportunity for them as well; it's called development camp for a reason. They're all very young, so for them to be able to develop and learn from new coaches, new voices, I don't think players can ever get enough insight and knowledge from different voices."
"We were obviously all super excited about the opportunity. You don't decline something like this, getting the opportunity to skate with these guys out here," Murphy said. "They're all amazing and getting to learn from them and getting to know them a lot."
While they've had their battles at various international competitions, including the Olympics, the chance to be coached by and learn from Ambrose was something that Abbey Murphy has relished in during the camp.
"Erin's awesome, obviously playing against her so much it's not always fun, but coming to a camp like this and learning from her, hearing what she has to say is insane," said Murphy.
"She knows way more hockey than I do, she's been playing it longer than I have, and just to have that relationship here, you're not playing against each other now, you're on the same organization doing the same thing. She's been great to us and super helpful, she's been an impact player for Montreal and now going to Vegas. Obviously its going to be fun to have that friendship here and once we go to our respective teams its going to be a little different and a lot more feistiness for sure, but nothing but credit to her she's a great player and happy we can be here together."
For Caitlin Kraemer, who's coming off putting up 30 points in 36 games for Minnesota-Duluth, being able to skate with an NHL organization might have brought a bit of nerves, but it's something that was a goal she was able to accomplish.
"Definitely nervous (going into the camp) but a lot of excitement, I've never been in this atmosphere, and it's something girls dream of," said Kraemer. "Growing up before there was the PWHL, it was 'oh I want to make an NHL team,' even though it was kind of unrealistic but it was kind of fun to live out that dream a little."
While the trio skated with the Oilers, seeing the PWHL continue to evolve and grow is something Kraemer is glad to see for the league's well-deserved players.
"Its just been incredible seeing all the media and all the players and how they're finally getting what they're deserving," said Kraemer. "Its just growing and growing and excited for the next PW season to follow those amazing players I got to play this past year in college."
For Chloe Primerano, who was one of the last cuts from Team Canada ahead of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milan, being able to be in an NHL environment has taught her more about what it means to take the next steps as a player as she prepares for another year at the University of Minnesota.
"The leadership and (learning that) everything is earned not given, this is just the first step in just learning from all the amazing staff here and all the people and resources. There's so much you can learn here," Primerano said.
As the game moves forward, here's hoping that more NHL teams take the step of inviting women's players to development camps.