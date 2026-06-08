PWHL Las Vegas Signs Erin Ambrose And Hayley Scamurra From The Walter Cup Champion Montreal Victoire

PWHL Las Vegas has continued to fill out their inaugural roster signing Erin Ambrose and Hayley Scamurra who join the team from the Walter Cup champion Montreal Victoire.
PWHL Las Vegas has signed Erin Ambrose to a two-year contract, and Hayley Scamurra to a three-year deal through the 2027-28, and 2028-29 seasons respectively.
Both join PWHL Las Vegas from the Walter Cup champion Montreal Victoire. Ambrose was an inaugural season three-year signing for Montreal, while Scamurra joined Montreal on a two-year deal as a free agent this summer.
Ambrose, the inaugural PWHL Defender of the Year, had six assists in 21 games last year for the Victoire, and she also won a silver medal as a member of Team Canada at the 2026 Olympics.
The 32-year-old, Keswick, Ontario product is a long-time Canadian national team member winning Olympic gold in 2022, along with three World Championship gold medals, three silver, and bronze.
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Scamurra had four points in nine playoff games for the Victoire this season en route to the Walter Cup. The 31-year-old Buffalo product also won gold as a member of Team USA at the 2026 Olympics.
She had a career high 16-points this season with Montreal.
Internationally, Scamurra has won Olympic gold and silver, as well as three gold and three silver medals at the World Championships with Team USA
Both are members of the triple gold club as PWHL champions, World champions, and Olympic champions.