Locked And Loaded Up Front, The Montreal Victoire's Blueline Is Their Lone Question Mark

Outside of their veteran four, Montreal's biggest questions are in who comes next. They do have Giaquinto back, who played in 12 regular season games with the Victoire, including more consistent time following the Olympic break. Montreal also drafted Zoe Uens, a defender from Quinnipiac, who not only plays a physical, shutdown style, but can showed solid offensive growth in college. One of Montreal's more intriguing selections in the 2026 Draft was that of 29-year-old veteran defender Erica Reider. Reider followed a five-year U SPORTS career with Manitoba by spending the last five seasons in Sweden. It's a period that involved a two-year hiatus from hockey as she came close to earning an Olympic berth as a member of Canada's cycling team. Montreal then used their final pick in the draft on Emilie Lavoie, a Concordia standout who can play both forward and defence.