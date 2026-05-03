Longer Contracts, Free Agents Aren't Safe, More Protections: Highlights Of The PWHL's Proposed Expansion Process

In these offers, which are for two year contracts, players must be offered $80,000 for the first year and $82,500 in the second year, similar to the contracts players in the PWHL received three seasons ago as foundational signings. Players are not required to sign with an expansion team who tenders an Expansion Franchise Offer, but if they don't, they are required to sign for no less than 90% of the Expansion Franchise Offer, $73,125, with another team during Phase 3 of the expansion process.