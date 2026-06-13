Looking At What Each Of The PWHL's Expansion Teams Needs Most In Phase Four

PWHL San Jose also has only two remaining spots with eight signed. They've amassed four forwards, three defenders, and a goalie, so they could go in any direction beyond the crease with two forwards, or a forward and a defender. Scoring looks to be a significant concern in San Jose. The six skaters they've signed scored only eight combined goals last season. There are a few forwards capable of producing still on the market for signing or selection, but the best are all already committed to play for teams that aren't named San Jose. Watch for Ryan to target players like Abby Hustler, Tereza Vanisova, Katerina Mrazova, Abby Boreen, Natalie Mlynkova, or Michelle Karvinen to fill some of this void.