Looking At What Each Of The PWHL's Expansion Teams Needs Most In Phase Four

By the end of Phase Four of the PWHL expansion player distribution process, each of the league's four new teams will have 10 players signed. But will they all have what they need most?
Phase 4 of PWHL expansion involves the last exclusive opportunity for PWHL expansion teams to sign players. With each of the PWHL's eight existing teams now having protected six players, the rest of the league is now available to be signed or selected by the league's four expansion teams.
While each team will have 10 players, will they be the right 10, and will they have all the crucial components they need?
Here's a look at the biggest need for each PWHL expansion team heading into Phase 4.
PWHL Detroit Needs A Goalie And A Defender
Detroit has eight signing meaning they need two more players. It would be shocking to not see Detroit find a way to take Kristen Campbell this round. Detroit reportedly has their goaltending coach secured, brining in former Detroit Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard for the job. If they can get Campbell, it's the last key component on their list. If there's anything else the need it's another defender as they only have two, and we already know Detroit will gain Hilary Knight the day after Phase 4 finishes.
PWHL Hamilton Taking Best Available
PWHL Hamilton has the most slots to fill with four spots remaining after signing six. They've got a goaltender, two defenders, and two defenders and three forwards. It's a starting lineup, so now Meghan Duggan will have the freedom to approach the remaining players looking for the best available to her, who are interested in listening to Hamilton's pitch. If it comes down to selection, Hamilton would find a wealth of positional talent with more spots available to give them.
PWHL Las Vegas Looking For Forwards
PWHL Las Vegas needs three players having signed seven, with their main targets likely to be forwards. They have four solid defenders and a starting goalie in Nicole Hensley from previous phases. But Vegas has only two forwards in Hayley Scamurra and Maureen Murphy. Vegas needs
PWHL San Jose Must Find Scoring
PWHL San Jose also has only two remaining spots with eight signed. They've amassed four forwards, three defenders, and a goalie, so they could go in any direction beyond the crease with two forwards, or a forward and a defender. Scoring looks to be a significant concern in San Jose. The six skaters they've signed scored only eight combined goals last season. There are a few forwards capable of producing still on the market for signing or selection, but the best are all already committed to play for teams that aren't named San Jose. Watch for Ryan to target players like Abby Hustler, Tereza Vanisova, Katerina Mrazova, Abby Boreen, Natalie Mlynkova, or Michelle Karvinen to fill some of this void.