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Maggie Connors Heads West To San Jose Signing Two-Year Deal

Ian Kennedy
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PWHL San Jose has signed their seventh player agreeing to a two-year contract with Maggie Connors.

PWHL San Jose has signed Maggie Connors to a two-year deal reuniting the Toronto Sceptres forward with her former head coach and now general manager Troy Ryan. 

She is the seventh player to sign with San Jose joining Rory Guilday, Maddi Wheeler, Kristin O'Neill, Anne Cherkowski, Corinne Schroeder, and Hadley Hartmetz.

Connors has spent all three of her PWHL seasons with the Toronto Sceptres. Last season the 25-year-old had five points in 30 games.

The Princeton grad and Newfoundland product was originally the 62nd overall pick of PWHL Toronto in the inaugural draft.

San Jose can only sign one more player in Phase 3 of the PWHL's expansion player distribution process.

Troy Ryan discusses PWHL San Jose's signingsmoreVideos
Maggie ConnorsPWHL San JoseToronto Sceptres
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