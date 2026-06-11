Maggie Connors Heads West To San Jose Signing Two-Year Deal

PWHL San Jose has signed Maggie Connors to a two-year deal reuniting the Toronto\nSceptres forward with her former head coach and now general manager Troy Ryan. \n\nShe is the seventh player to sign with San Jose joining Rory Guilday, Maddi\nWheeler, Kristin O'Neill, Anne Cherkowski, Corinne Schroeder, and Hadley\nHartmetz.\n\nConnors has spent all three of her PWHL seasons with the Toronto Sceptres. Last\nseason the 25-year-old had five points in 30 games.\n\nThe Princeton grad and Newfoundland product was originally the 62nd overall pick\nof PWHL Toronto in the inaugural draft.\n\nSan Jose can only sign one more player in Phase 3 of the PWHL's expansion player\ndistribution process.\n\nTroy Ryan discusses PWHL San Jose's signings