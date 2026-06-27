Manon and Pascal Rhéaume: Siblings Set For First-Ever PWHL Rivalry

"I told them I have two goals. First, I want them to enjoy coming to the rink every day. I'm not the type of coach who puts unnecessary pressure on players or yells all the time. I'm more laid-back and positive than negative. Second, they're going to work hard on the ice. We can have fun between practices, but once it's time to work, it's time to be serious. I'm open to feedback, I communicate a lot, and I like to keep a pulse on my team. But at the same time, I won't tolerate any disrespect toward my coaching staff, and at the end of the day, the final decisions will come from the coaching staff."