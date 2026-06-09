Manon Rheaume Denies Early Start Allegations For PWHL Detroit, And Talks About Fan Reaction After Signing Britta Curl-Salemme

"I understand that some of the fans has strong feelings about this signing, we don't take that lightly," said Rhéaume. "We want to make sure that people know PWHL Detroit games, we want a place where everybody feel welcome. We did put a lot of time in talking to peopel that either coach Britta or play with Britta and we even have our head coach (Josh Sciba) that got chance to coach her and see her in a team environment, and everybody that talks about how she is as a teammate and how she treat every player on the team, we felt confident within the teammate we were bringing into our organization."