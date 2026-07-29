Marie-Philip Shares Post Surgery Image As Recovery Period Begins For Canada's Biggest Star
Montreal Victoire and Team Canada captain Marie-Philip Poulin had reconstructive knee surgery this week for a torn ACL and meniscus. She's now entering a long period of recovery before the legendary forward can return.
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