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Marie-Philip Shares Post Surgery Image As Recovery Period Begins For Canada's Biggest Star

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Ian Kennedy
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Updated Jul 29, 2026, 13:23

Montreal Victoire and Team Canada captain Marie-Philip Poulin had reconstructive knee surgery this week for a torn ACL and meniscus. She's now entering a long period of recovery before the legendary forward can return.

Montreal Victoire and Team Canada captain Marie-Philip Poulin has taken the first step in her long road back from an ACL and meniscus tear suffered last season.

The PWHL playoff MVP, Walter Cup Champion, Olympic silver medalist and Best Forward from 2026 originally injured her knee facing Czechia at the 2026 Olympics in Milan. She aggravated it again in PWHL action against Boston. She returned to action in the PWHL and fought through her injury competing in the Walter Cup playoffs and leading Montreal to a title.

"It's obviously emotional, but it's part of it," Poulin said when announcing her need for surgery. "I think it's a journey of an athlete where you give 100% every day, and things can happen, and that's part of it. I am looking forward to step up in that recovery room, in that training room, to go one day at a time and come back."

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Poulin was the 2025 PWHL MVP and IIHF Player of the Year, and World Championship MVP.

The future Hall of Famer is facing an expected 9-12 month recovery which will cause Poulin to miss the 2026 World Championships with Canada, as well as the bulk, if not entirety, of the 2026-27 PWHL season. 

In response to Poulin's absence, Montreal general manager Daniele Sauvageau went heavy in her offseason signings of forwards not only bringing back Abby Roque, but also signing Jessie Eldridge, Emma Maltais, and Michelle Karvinen as free agent additions up front.

Marie-Philip PoulinMontreal Victoire
PWHLInternational
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