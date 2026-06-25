Montreal's Marie-Philip Poulin To Have Surgery On Lingering Knee Injury

"Champions are not defined solely by trophies they lift, or the victory they achieve, but by the adversity they face and the courage they show in overcoming it," said General Manager Danièle Sauvageau. "We are very confident that she will return to play in due time. And at the right time, the jersey will be exactly where it belongs, ready for return in our dressing room." Sauvageau did not provide a specific timetable for Poulin's return to the ice.