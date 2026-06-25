Montreal's Marie-Philip Poulin To Have Surgery On Lingering Knee Injury
Chris Sinclair3hUpdated Jun 25, 2026, 14:48featured
After suffering a knee injury against Czechia at the Winter Olympics, the reigning Ilana Kloss MVP will have surgery later in July, with a return to the ice to be provided at a later date.
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