Meghan Duggan Officially Named General Manager Of PWHL Hamilton

“I’m incredibly honored and energized to join PWHL Hamilton as General Manager,” said Duggan. “This league represents the future of women’s professional sports and the opportunity to help build a team, culture, and identity from the ground up is a privilege. I’ve always believed winning cultures are developed through a commitment to strong relationships, trust, accountability, and consistent daily habits, and these principles will guide everything we do. Hamilton is a passionate sports city with a rich hockey tradition, and my goal is to create an environment where players can thrive and compete for a championship. I’m grateful to the PWHL for their trust in me to lead this expansion team and I'm eager to get to work!”