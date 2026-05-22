Meghan Duggan Officially Named General Manager Of PWHL Hamilton

PWHL Hamilton has officially named their top boss hiring American hockey legend and former New Jersey Devils' Director of Player Development Meghan Duggan as their first general manager.
The PWHL has appointment Meghan Duggan to as PWHL Hamilton's first general manager. The Hockey News first reported Duggan's hiring by the league yesterday, with the league formally announcing her position as GM Friday morning.
“Meghan has been an effective leader at every stage of her career, and she is a rising star in the front office ranks,” said Jayna Hefford, PWHL executive vice president of hockey operations. “Meghan’s long list of on-ice achievements, coupled with her extensive background in development and community-building, make her a seamless fit to guide PWHL Hamilton into its first season.”
Duggan is an Olympic and World Championship gold medalist who spent the last five seasons working with the Devils. She was also hired by the PWHL as a special consultant to hockey operations in 2024 and has served as a member of the PWHL's Player Safety Committee.
“I’m incredibly honored and energized to join PWHL Hamilton as General Manager,” said Duggan. “This league represents the future of women’s professional sports and the opportunity to help build a team, culture, and identity from the ground up is a privilege. I’ve always believed winning cultures are developed through a commitment to strong relationships, trust, accountability, and consistent daily habits, and these principles will guide everything we do. Hamilton is a passionate sports city with a rich hockey tradition, and my goal is to create an environment where players can thrive and compete for a championship. I’m grateful to the PWHL for their trust in me to lead this expansion team and I'm eager to get to work!”
Duggan lives in Toronto with her wife, former Canadian national team star Gillian Apps, and family.
Duggan has previously served on the USA Hockey Board of Directors, Executive Committee, and Women’s Advisory Committee. She was also a member of the NHL’s Player Inclusion Committee
Duggan joins Manon Rheaume, who was hired as general manager of PWHL Detroit, and Dominique DiDia, who was hired as general manager of PWHL Las Vegas as leaders for three of the PWHL's four new expansion teams. It has been heavily rumoured this week that Toronto head coach Troy Ryan will be tabbed as new general manager for PWHL San Jose.