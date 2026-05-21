Sources: PWHL Hires Meghan Duggan As Next General Manager

The PWHL has added another women's hockey legend to their roster hiring former Team USA captain Meghan Duggan to a general manager role.
The PWHL, according to sources, has added another women's hockey legend to their roster of staff hiring Meghan Duggan as a general manager for one of their remaining two vacancies.
Duggan has spent the past five seasons working as the Director of Player Development for the NHL's New Jersey Devils.
Despite working in the United States and representing Team USA, it's believed Duggan is destined for the general manager's role with PWHL Hamilton. She and her wife, Gillian Apps, who is a former member of Team Canada and current member of Hockey Canada's Board of Directors, live in the Toronto area.
Ahead of the PWHL's second season, the league hired Duggan as a special consultant to hockey operations, where both Duggan and executive vice president of hockey operations Jayna Hefford praised the addition of the Danvers, Massachusetts product.
“The PWHL in general, and our Hockey Ops department in particular, will benefit tremendously from Meghan’s experience and insight,” Hefford said at the time. “Meghan is a long-time advocate for women’s hockey, a proven leader and an accomplished executive at the top levels of sport."
“The opportunity to join the PWHL to continue to impact and help push the women's game forward is one that I am very excited about,” said Duggan when hired as a consultant. “This league and its players have just scratched the surface in terms of what they are capable of and I look forward to advising and assisting in any way that I can.”
Duggan will join Canadian legend Manon Rhéaume who was hired as general manager of PWHL Detroit, and former CAA Sports agent Dominique DiDia who was hired as general manager of PWHL Las Vegas.
As a player, Duggan captained USA to gold at the 2018 Olympics, won seven World Championship gold medals for Team USA, a CWHL title as a member of the Boston Blades, and three NCAA national titles with Wisconsin.
In 2011, while captaining Wisconsin, Duggan also won the Patty Kazmaier Award as the best player in women's NCAA hockey.
While it has yet to be confirmed, it's believed the final general manager role could be filled by current Toronto Sceptres' head coach Troy Ryan. There has been talk among former Sceptres players and PWHL staff that Ryan is set to take over the final GM role in San Jose.