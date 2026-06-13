Men Continue To Dominate PWHL's Coaching Hires, But Women Are Closing The Gap This Offseason

Rachel Flanagan, an assistant for the PWHL's Toronto Sceptres is another candidate who has interviewed, and been turned down. Flanagan served as head coach for the University of Guelph for 16 seasons, winning OUA Coach of the Year five times, was Hockey Canada's BFL Female Coach of the Year in 2021, and has served on the bench with Canada's national development team, and also as head coach for Canada at the Universaide. She also led Guelph to their first ever national title. In short, Flanagan has more head coaching experience and accolades than many of the men who are being hired.