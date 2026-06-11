Seattle Torrent Hire Former Assistant Coach Christine Bumstead As Next Head Coach

“Season one in Seattle was special, and I am humbled and honored to continue building on it,” said Bumstead. “I believe Seattle is the best city in the world for women's sports. Our fans showed up night in and night out, and it has been a privilege to be on the bench representing them. I am beyond grateful for the trust placed in me to help lead this organization. Thank you to Meghan and the players for believing in me and for pushing me to be a better coach every single day. Long before I was a part of the league, I was inspired by what the PWHL is building, and so I do not take this opportunity lightly; I feel incredibly fortunate to play a role in sparking dreams for the next generation of players. The best is still ahead for Seattle Torrent hockey, and we can't wait to continue growing.”