Minnesota Frost Staring Down A Challenging Situation In Expansion Process

Minnesota found early success in the PWHL being able to keep the core of their roster largely intact. That might change during this round of expansion, as the Frost will have several key targets on players.
The Minnesota Frost won back-to-back Walter Cup titles to open the PWHL's history. In large part it was due to the team's ability to keep a core of Taylor Heise, Kendall Coyne Schofield, Lee Stecklein, Kelly Pannek, Maddie Rooney, Nicole Hensely, and Grace Zumwinkle together from day one.
Since then they've added players like Britta Curl-Salemme and Kendall Cooper, and they've lost others like Sophie Jaques and Claire Thompson.
But the core of the lineup has remained. With another round of expansion approaching, it will be almost impossible for the Minnesota Frost to find a way to keep the entirety of that core together for 2026-27.
Somehow, the Frost escaped without losing 2025-26 PWHL leading scorer Kelly Pannek, and 2024 Rookie of the Year Grace Zumwinkle, who were both available to Seattle and Vancouver.
Both of those players could be gone next month.
Who Will The Frost Protect?
There's no easy choice here for the Minnesota Frost, especially since they'll have only a few short days to not only decide who they will protect, but then to sign them. Heading into this offseason, Heise, Pannek, Stecklein, Zumwinkle, Hensley, and Coyne Schofield are all pending free agents.
Last year Minnesota protected Heise, Coyne Schofield, and Stecklein, and it's highly likely they do so again. But if Minnesota wants to protect that trio, they'll need to immediately sign them when Phase 1 of the expansion process begins May 28.
But signing that trio would leave Kelly Pannek, the PWHL's leading scorer, and Grace Zumwinkle, who is not only a former Rookie of the Year, but also finished tied for fifth in league scoring this season, exposed.
With their on ice success, and the fact both made under $100,000 this season, the duo would be prime targets to be signed to Expansion Franchise Offers. It's a binding offer from one of the proposed four expansion teams that would instantaneously force one or both of those players to another market. The benefit for either would be a guaranteed $100,000 contract, along with a $20,000 bonus if they chose to sign for more than one season.
How Will Each Phase Impact Minnesota?
In reality, teams across the league could lose varying numbers of players. Unlike last year, the only restriction this time around is that no team can lose more than four contracted players.
For Minnesota, their top players under contract through next season include Maddie Rooney, Kendall Cooper, Britta Curl-Salemme, Abby Hustler, Sidney Morin, Natalie Buchbinder, Mae Batherson, and Dominique Petrie.
In Phase 1, Minnesota will protect three players. If they choose to protect the same three members of their core, Kendall Coyne Schofield, Taylor Heise, and Lee Stecklein, Phase 2 gets interesting.
In Phase 2, Minnesota fans should not be shocked if one or two of the unprotected free agents on their roster are signed to Expansion Franchise Offers. Whether it's Pannek or Stecklein who's exposed, they'll be prime candidates. If someone wants to spend their money on a younger star, Zumwinkle fits that level.
Phase 2 could also prove problematic for Minnesota if any of the expansion teams don't sign five free agents. At that point when it shifts to a more traditional draft style process. If that occurs, it could spell trouble for Minnesota in that Rooney, Cooper, Curl-Salemme, and Hustler would become immediate targets.
In Phase 3, Minnesota's free agents will be able to negotiate with any team again, and could sign with an expansion team, although there's no mechanism to force them to leave Minnesota in this Phase.
Beyond the opening round of protections, Minnesota will get to protect or sign three additional players ahead of Phase 4. At this point, free agents maintain their own say and can return to Minnesota if they choose, but if the expansion teams have not reached 10 players, at this point they can select any unprotected player on contract from the eight existing teams.
Who Is Minnesota Likely To Lose?
It's likely Minnesota will lose one or two of Kelly Pannek, Grace Zumwinkle, or Lee Stecklein in Phase 2.
Depending on which 20 players appear on each of the expansion team's lists, it is possible an expansion team does not complete their five signings in Phase 2 to target Rooney, Cooper, or Curl-Salemme.
Beyond this top group, Abby Hustler, Sidney Morin, and Mae Batherson, and Natalie Buchbinder could all be Phase 4 targets if teams need to make selections to fill out their ten.
However you look at it, Minnesota is likely to lose five players in the 2026 expansion process, which is set to begin May 28.