Minnesota Frost Staring Down A Challenging Situation In Expansion Process

With their on ice success, and the fact both made under $100,000 this season, the duo would be prime targets to be signed to Expansion Franchise Offers. It's a binding offer from one of the proposed four expansion teams that would instantaneously force one or both of those players to another market. The benefit for either would be a guaranteed $100,000 contract, along with a $20,000 bonus if they chose to sign for more than one season.