PWHL Expansion: No Easy Decisions As Almost Every Team Will Still Lose Multiple Stars

Toronto's free agents said they wanted to know the expansion rules before re-signing. The team might be able to ink a few of those veterans, but it will be difficult to sign them all. Toronto's top priorities should be Daryl Watts and Renata Fast. There's no guarantee Watts won't decide to test the open market and recoup some of the money she sacrificed to come to Toronto and lock in her Canadian national team role. Assuming Gina Kingsbury can sign the duo, the decision then moves to a difficult choice between signing Raygan Kirk or Blayre Turnbull, or protecting Ella Shelton. In reality, finding a way to sign Kirk should be the priority. It will be hard for Toronto to match the money Kirk could be offered by an expansion team, money that will come with the promise of remaining a starter. Kirk might also feel pressure to please Kingsbury to keep her Team Canada dreams alive. But signing Kirk, who emerged as a bonafide top tier starter is key. It's not likely an expansion team would use their Expansion Franchise Offer on Turnbull, but it could happen. And the Shelton experiment didn't work out. Toronto will be able to re-sign a number of their free agents, but they need Watts, Fast, and Kirk.