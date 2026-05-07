Minnesota Using Selection As Fuel In Semi-Final Series Against Montreal

Montreal split the opening two games with defending champion Minnesota, but the Frost have embraced being selected while the Victoire needed a standout effort from Marie-Philip Poulin and Ann-Renée Desbiens to even the series.
When Montreal selected the Minnesota Frost for the first round of the PWHL playoffs, many people were surprised. In each of the league’s first two seasons, the top seed selected the fourth-place team, not creating any 'bulletin board material' for the #3 team if chosen.
But the Victoire went with the dangerous choice and took the defending champions. They had to have considered the season series, which went their way, winning all four games.
It didn't take long for that decision to show how perilous it is to give a championship team reasons to take it personally.
After Game 1, Minnesota's Grace Zumwinkle answered a question with that theme as her first words: "I think we knew when we got selected that they were going to bring their best and I'm sure you saw it was a very physical, very intense game, a lot of scoring."
From that game on, it was obvious that the season series didn't matter. Suddenly, the script was flipped – Montreal's dominance at home, Minnesota's lack of scoring against the Victoire, games marked more by skill and speed than physicality – all turned upside down.
The second game went to overtime again to no one's surprise.
"I think that's just the nature of the playoffs," Katy Knoll said. "Every game is usually going to be super close. And thankfully, in the past, the overtime games have gone our way. So we have experience in one, two, three overtimes, even. So to have that experience of winning in those overtime games obviously helps."
Zumwinkle commented they would play "however long it takes to get the job done."
The 1-0 win by the Victoire was a different game altogether from Game 1. Goaltending played a massive role and Montreal had the desperation they needed to even the series. It took a huge effort by the injured Marie-Philip Poulin and an elite goaltending performance by Ann-Renée Desbiens but the Victoire got their second-ever playoff win.
And Minnesota showed up again like the champions they are, after filing away that feeling of being selected for this series.
"They 100% are using it," commented PWHL analyst Becky Kellar.
"We talked to Ken Klee before game one and we said, 'So they picked you; are you surprised?' and he was just like, 'Yes, I was. They picked the two-time Walter Cup champs. I was quite surprised.'
"It seems to be that yes, the players are using this as fuel and and I don't know how you can't."
Knoll has been slotted on the first line with Taylor Heise and Klara Hymlárová and says that the post-season suits her game.
" I've been saying recently I do just love the playoffs. I love a big game. So maybe that has something to do with it," she observed after scoring the first goal of the entire 25-26 post-season.
Elevating their game is a trademark of the Frost, and underestimating them is not a wise move.
"I think for us as a group, it's something that we take pride in, the little things that maybe necessarily don't get the recognition on a scoresheet or whatever, if it's a blocked shot. And I think that's something that will make us successful, heading into the next handful of games," said Zumwinkle.