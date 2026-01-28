Montreal Continues To Look For The Perfect Fit Up Front, Including On Their Top Line

“Someone who recovers a lot of pucks. Someone who thinks they can keep the puck themselves as well, and they don't always have to move it to Poulin and Roque. They can kind of keep it on their own, on their own stick as well. And then someone who's going to the net and who can play at the net, and then you have to have a little bit of poison patience as well for lanes to open up, and to see that vision, to see the play materializing. So, you know, I think that there are components of that game in Natalie, in Skylar, in Lina, in Stacey. There's a ton of players that I believe who can play there. It's just a matter of what's the right combination. And yeah, we're still working through it.”