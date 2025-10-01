Must Watch Montreal Victoire Games

After much speculation, the PWHL schedule is finally out, and there are a few meetings on there that fans will not want to miss. The 30-game schedule sees the Montreal Victoire start its season on Sunday, November 23, in Boston, against the Fleet. It will be interesting to see how the new-look Fleet can cope with the loss of American hockey icon Hilary Knight, who was the first player to sign a contract with PWHL Seattle.

The home opener will take place at Place Bell in Laval on November 25, when Sarah Filier and former Victoire player Kristin O’Neil visit. It will also be Abby Roque’s first game against her former team and one she’ll no doubt want to win.

Montreal will cross paths with the new PWHL franchise from Seattle and Vancouver when they make their first west coast road trip just before Christmas, with pit stops in Vancouver on December 20 and Seattle on December 23.

In Vancouver, they’ll be taking on three former Montreal players: Jennifer Gardiner, Abby Boreen, and Tereza Vanisova, who was with PWHL Montreal during the first part of the inaugural season. The Canadian city should be a formidable foe with Sarah Nurse, Sophie Jacques, Claire Thompson, and Emerance Mascheyer on its roster.

In Seattle, the Victoire will face half of its defense corps from last year, including Cayla Barnes, Anna Wilgren, and Mariah Keopple. Up front, the American city also signed Mikyla Grant-Mentis to a two-year deal.

Montreal will play a home-and-away series against the new-look Toronto Scepters in December. The much different Toronto side now includes former Victoire players Clair DeGeorge and Claire Dalton up front and backup goaltender Elaine Chuli.

For those eager to see the Victoire avenge its playoff loss at the hands of the Ottawa Charge, it will be a long wait since the two sides will only cross paths on January 13. The same can be said for the first meeting with the now two-time Walter Cup champion, Minnesota Frost, which will be in Montreal just after New Year’s.

Fans should brace themselves for a long Olympics break, as Montreal’s last game before the tournament takes place on January 28, and the Victoire will only return on February 26. Kori Cheverie’s players will end their regular season on April 26th at the Seattle Climate Pledge Arena.