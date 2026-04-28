NCAA's Five-Year Eligibility Puts More Pressure On Immediate PWHL Expansion With Potential Prospect Gap Approaching

With all NCAA women's hockey players receiving an extra season of eligibility starting next season, it could encourage a large number of players to stay in the NCAA to finish their degrees, or begin a graduate degree. It would create a one season gap where very few players declare for the draft. For most, the financial value of the NCAA scholarship, particularly with the opportunity to capitalize on NIL, is great than the value of rookie contracts in the PWHL where most first year players will make less than $45,000 USD per season. It may not change things for other athletes who want to turn pro, but there will be some who access the extra season, meaning there will likely be a temporary reduction in players entering the PWHL Draft the next two seasons.