New York Re-Signs Trio Including Forward Denisa Křížová

The Sirens re-sign defender Lauren Bernard and forwards Clair DeGeorge and Denisa Křížová to two-year and one-year contracts, respectively.
On Saturday, the New York Sirens announced that the team has re-signed defender Lauren Bernard for two years and forwards Clair DeGeorge and Denisa Křížová for one year each.
Acquired in a trade with Minnesota in March, Křížová appeared in seven games for the Sirens and had one goal and added an assist. Over her 84 career regular-season games, Křížová has 22 points and helped the Frost to back-to-back Walter Cups.
DeGeorge finished last season with New York, recording two assists in nine games after beginning 2025-26 with the Toronto Sceptres. Over her 75 career regular-season games, DeGeorge has five assists.
Over 30 games last season, Bernard, a fourth-round draft pick of Toronto, had two assists, amassing five assists over her 53 career PWHL games.
The Sirens now have 16 players under contract for the upcoming season:
Forwards: DeGeorge, Křížová, Anna Bargman, Emmy Fecteau, Sarah Fillier, Elle Hartje, Kristýna Kaltounková and Paetyn Levis
Defenders: Bernard, Jaime Bourbonnais, Maja Nylén Persson, Dayle Ross, Nicole Vallario and captain Micah Zandee-Hart