NHL And PWHL History In The Making With Mackie And Maddy Samoskevich

“We’d go on the backyard rink, and he would always put me on defence and try new moves around me and stuff,” she chuckled. “I actually have a scar on my eyebrow from that. It was funny. We were outside, we weren’t wearing helmets. And he wanted to try this move on me, and he kept doing it over and over again, eventually I was like, ‘I’m going to bed, I’m done.’ And he goes ‘one more, come on, just one more.’ So I was like, ‘fine, one more.’ He goes, brings his stick up, nails me in the eyebrow, I’m gushing blood, I’ve got to get rushed to the hospital.”