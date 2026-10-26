No NCAA Division III Alumni Has Cracked A PWHL Roster To Date, Could That Soon Change?

Hungarian national team member Madie Leidt is one of those players. After graduating from Middlebury College in 2022, Leidt went to Europe playing the next three seasons with HK Budapest in Hungary to gain national team eligibility, as she originally hails from Des Moines, Iowa. Leidt represented Hungary in 2025 and 2026 at the World Championships, serving as an assistant captain in 2026. Last season she moved from the EWHL with Budapest to the SDHL with Linkoping, and had a solid first season in the world's second best professional women's hockey league. This season Leidt is playing for powerhouse Frolunda, and it's believed she intends to enter the 2027 PWHL Draft where she'll be a promising candidate for selection.