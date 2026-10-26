No NCAA Division III Alumni Has Cracked A PWHL Roster To Date, Could That Soon Change?

Will Costello / Middlebury
Oct 26, 2026 4:34 PM
With Natalie Stott in PWHL training camp with the Boston Fleet, there's another chance for an NCAA Division III women's hockey player to make a PWHL lineup. If she's unsuccessful, there are a pair of former DIII alumnae who could crack a PWHL lineup next season breaking the barrier for the level.
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