Six Free Agent Invites To Watch In PWHL Training Camps

Women's Hockey Roundtable
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Mike Orazzi / Amherst
Mike Orazzi / Amherst
Oct 12, 2026 11:11 AMPublished Oct 12, 2026 11:11 AM
From Europeans and Olympians, to a Russian star and an NCAA Division III standout. There's plenty of intrigue in PWHL camps, particularly in free agent invites. Here's six to watch.
The PWHL unveiled all 12 training camp rosters ahead of the 2026-27 PWHL season. More than 300 players will vie for roster spots across the league, including close to 70 unsigned free agents.
Among those free agents are players with PWHL experience, recent NCAA and U SPORTS graduates, and European players looking to crack the league.
Roster spots across the league are limited with many teams entering with the maximum 19 players signed, and the league looking to land on between 23-25 full-time roster spots this season, a number which has not been formally decided.
Some of those invites jumped off the page at fans for a variety of reasons. Here's a look at some of the more intriguing free agent invites from across the PWHL.
Natalie Stott, G, Boston Fleet
It's rare the PWHL sees an NCAA Division III grad in camp, but Stott is not the typical D3 player. She may be one of the best netminders ever to play NCAA Division III hockey coming from Amherst College. She was only the third player in NCAA Division III history to be named a AHCA/CCM First Team All-American in all four years of her collegiate career. The 5-foot-10, 24-year-old netminder posted a career total 86-17-9 record, with a .960 save percentage and .88 goals against average in that span. Considering the Boston Fleet's third goalie position behind Aerin Frankel and Amanda Thiele remains wide open, it would not be inconceivable to see the Massachusetts native earn a shot to continue her journey.
Maria Batalova, D, Montreal Victoire
Batalova, 30, is Russia's top defender, winning the ZhHL's Best Defender award in both 2025 and 2026. She was also named the Russia's Best Player in 2026. When you watch her play, Batalova is often in the rush, or leading the rush openly joining the offensive attack, which is something Montreal's blueline lacks to a degree. The Victoire loaded up on forward talent this offseason, and Batalova could prove an astute find on the blueline.
Celina Haider, F, New York Sirens
A late addition to New York's camp, Haider could be a pleasant surprise for the Sirens. She can skate at this level, and competes hard, something international hockey fans have witnessed for years as Haider has represented Germany at five World Championships, and also at the 2026 Olympics. The 26-year-old is in a tough spot with New York's depth up front, but even the opportunity to make a first impression for next season is important.
Michelle Lowenhielm, F, Toronto
It would not be overly suprising to see Michelle Lowenhielm claim a bottom six role in Toronto down the middle. She's a veteran internationally, and professionally, who plays a physical game. Lowenhielm captained Sweden's national team at the 2022 Olympics and World Championships before leaving the national program. Following a coaching change, she returned to Team Sweden this Fall, and has been an impact player. For Toronto, Lowenhielm has added value as she has also spent recent seasons playing on the blueline when needed giving Toronto veteran versatility in their lineup.
Maggy Burbidge, F, Ottawa Charge
It's not or never for Burbidge as she didn't get into a game last season for the Charge, and didn't step into a game in any league last season. Burbidge however, is an intriguing player with a skill set that could lend well to the PWHL. She has good hands, and has scored everywhere she's gone. She had two strong NCAA seasons before Robert Morris shuttered their program, then put up eye popping numbers in U SPORTS. In her first pro season, she led her Swiss club in scoring with 34 points in 38 games. Good hands, good vision, good skating, it's all about out competing others for a spot.
Justine Reyes, F, San Jose
The intrigue in San Jose's camp will be rampant as roster competition looks heated not only among signed players, but the wealth of top invites in camp. It includes PWHL experienced players like Savannah Norcross and Ava Rinker, NCAA standouts like Rhea Hicks, Stephanie Bourque, and Megan McKay, and players with European pro experience like Evelyne Blais-Savoie, Kennedy Bobyck, Millie Rose Sirum, and Justine Reyes. Reyes, 29, is a veteran who could play a bigger role in San Jose than many know. She was a top scorer collegiately with St. Lawrence before dominating European leagues in Germany, Italy, and Sweden over the last several seasons. She also spent a year in the PHF with the Connecticut Whale. Last year Reyes played a key role on Italy's national team, including at the 2026 Olympics. It's a resume of experience that could significantly benefit this young team.
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