Six Free Agent Invites To Watch In PWHL Training Camps

It's not or never for Burbidge as she didn't get into a game last season for the Charge, and didn't step into a game in any league last season. Burbidge however, is an intriguing player with a skill set that could lend well to the PWHL. She has good hands, and has scored everywhere she's gone. She had two strong NCAA seasons before Robert Morris shuttered their program, then put up eye popping numbers in U SPORTS. In her first pro season, she led her Swiss club in scoring with 34 points in 38 games. Good hands, good vision, good skating, it's all about out competing others for a spot.