Now Former CAA Agent Dominique DiDia Hired As First General Manager For PWHL Las Vegas

“I am honored to help lead the launch of PWHL Las Vegas as we begin a new chapter for women’s hockey in one of the most dynamic sports cities in the world,” said DiDia. “Las Vegas has embraced hockey with a rare intensity, and you can feel that the game has become part of this city’s heartbeat. Growing up as a player in Los Angeles, I witnessed the sport’s expansion across the Southwest, making this opportunity at the forefront of women’s hockey in Nevada deeply meaningful to me. Representation matters, and I am proud to build an organization that will inspire the next generation of girls to see a future for themselves at the highest level of this sport. I cannot wait to get started, build a championship culture, and establish PWHL Las Vegas as a world class sports franchise."