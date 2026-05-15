Now Former CAA Agent Dominique DiDia Hired As First General Manager For PWHL Las Vegas

PWHL Las Vegas announced they've hired Dominique DiDia as the team's first ever general manager. DiDia was the head of CAA Sports' women's hockey department.
Domique DiDia served as the founding co-head of CAA Sports' women's hockey department representing many of the PWHL's top current and future stars.
“Dominique brings a unique combination of experience as a player, hockey executive, and advocate for the women’s game,” said Jayna Hefford, PWHL Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations.
“She understands the evolving landscape of women’s hockey and has a strong vision for building a team and culture that reflects both the ambition of the PWHL and the energy of the Las Vegas market. We’re excited to have her leading this next chapter for our league.”
Prior to CAA Sports, DiDia spent nine years working for the NHL's Los Angeles Kings as the organization's Director of Marketing and Content Publicity, and was also a board member and coach for the LA Loins Girls Hockey Club.
“I am honored to help lead the launch of PWHL Las Vegas as we begin a new chapter for women’s hockey in one of the most dynamic sports cities in the world,” said DiDia. “Las Vegas has embraced hockey with a rare intensity, and you can feel that the game has become part of this city’s heartbeat. Growing up as a player in Los Angeles, I witnessed the sport’s expansion across the Southwest, making this opportunity at the forefront of women’s hockey in Nevada deeply meaningful to me. Representation matters, and I am proud to build an organization that will inspire the next generation of girls to see a future for themselves at the highest level of this sport. I cannot wait to get started, build a championship culture, and establish PWHL Las Vegas as a world class sports franchise."
Among current PWHL players who were under DiDia's umbrella at CAA Sports are national teams stars like Cayla Barnes, Alex Carpenter, Hannah Bilka, Sophie Jaques, Jesse Compher, Aerin Frankel, Brianne Jenner, Hayley Scamurra, Claire Thompson, Natalie Spooner, Blayre Turnbull, Haley Winn, and Kristin Della Rovere. Prospects including Tessa Janecke, Chloe Primerano, Brooke Disher, Annelies Bergmann, Chyna Taylor, Adrianna Milana, and Jane Daley were also on DiDia's roster.
From Los Angeles, DiDia played for the Cal Selects Girls Hockey Club growing up and captained Trinity College.
She'll be tasked with building PWHL Las Vegas' inaugural roster from scratch beginning with the PWHL's player dispersal process set to begin on May 28, followed by the PWHL Draft on June 17 in Detroit.