One Need And One Want For Each PWHL Team At The Deadline

The PWHL roster freeze deadline is March 31. Teams have already started making calls, and as teams in Europe get eliminated, more free agents are becoming available each week.
Trades will be difficult this season yet again in the PWHL due to roster restrictions, salary cap averages, more upcoming expansion to consider, the restriction on trading draft picks, and the still tight PWHL playoff race as the deadline approaches.
Every team in the league however, has needs and wants as they head down the stretch run. It come via trade, or it could come via signing. Here's a look.
Boston needs forward depth unless they get Olivia Mobley and/or Sophie Shirley back from LTIR. They got a clean slate on their reserve roster and there are players coming out of Europe who could fit the bill. The Fleet had forward Julia Nearis lined up for camp a year ago, and she'll be available once HV71 finishes their relegation round. Boston may want to add another defender, particularly one who plays a defensive style as Zoe Boyd appears to be done for the season. Could they tap a blueliner from Seattle given the team's on-ice and front office connections from last season?
If Minnesota gets Kendall Coyne Schofield back, the team has a as good of a chance as any to get back to a Walter Cup final. And they won't technically need anything. If there's one stat where they struggle however, it's their penalty kill that sits sixth in the league, so finding a PK specialist could be the need that puts them over the top. While the top end of their blueline is strong, there could be an argument for wanting an upgrade to their 6-7 roles. They could be a team in on a free agent like Nadia Mattivi, or even seeking a veteran like Dominika Laskova for experience if the trade market doesn't pan out.
With or without Erin Ambrose, the Montreal Victoire need more defensive depth. Whether it's on their third pairing or even as a seventh, the Victoire need more punch on the blueline. They'd do well to add a blueliner with offensive upside who is a mobile puck mover, but that's a hard sell to come by. If there's a want in Montreal, it's for more scoring down their left side, but Dara Greig has shown promise in recent weeks. It could come from within, and making a move on that front is unlikely.
It's hard to say which is a need and which is a want. If Kayle Osborne stays healthy and can continue to play nearly every game, a veteran backup is the want. It's hard to say if there's even an option out there for an upgrade and the team has yet to give Kaley Doyle a look, but there's certainly some room for concern here. Callie Shanahan hasn't looked great in her two appearances, and although Kayle Osborne remains strong, it's not a position you want to roll the dice on. It leaves the need as veteran scoring depth. Their young forward group has looked great, but Kristin O'Neill, Taylor Girard, and Kayla Vespa are the only forwards on the roster who were pros prior to the inception of the PWHL. It might be worth test running Jincy Roese up front since her skill set and risk/reward ratio may be better suited as a forward anyway, but otherwise, the Sirens may look for a complimentary, low cost, low risk, high character veteran to supplement their roster.
The Ottawa Charge actually look to be in pretty good shape, particularly if some of the forwards on their roster like Emily Clark, Michela Cava, and Brooke McQuigge, who are all on down years offensively, can find their way back. If Sanni Ahola can't find her way to consistent health this season, there's an argument to be made that the Charge need some goaltending insurance. While it's not likely to be possible, wanting a bit more mobility on their back end as the speed and intensity increases is a wish, but not one they'll be able to materialize, especially considering what it could cost in chemistry.
Things haven't played out for Seattle as they thought. This team has more needs than wants. Leading that conversation with Hilary Knight and Hannah Bilka out is the need for more scoring. They might be able to find a forward in exchange for one of their blueliners, but this is a team that looks like they also need to figure out their chemistry and find players who know how to play as part of a team before they play as individuals. From a playoff contender, that's not likely the type of player that will be made available, but if the Torrent dangle the right defender, anything is possible. If there's a want in Seattle's lineup, it's for a defender with offensive upside as they've struggled to generate offense from the blueline. That however, isn't the type of player a "seller" gets at the deadline in this league.
Toronto needs offensive skill up front. If they could get into their DeLorean and go back to the draft, Casey O'Brien would have solved just about ever issue Toronto has. Toronto's roster still looks great on paper, but they need a sprinkle of creativity. Blayre Turnbull, Emma Maltais, and Natalie Spooner are world class players, but Turnbull and Maltais in particular, are being deployed in purely offensive roles when they've been conditioned as checking line players internationally. Toronto is the lowest scoring team in the league outside of Vancouver, and aside from Daryl Watts, they don't have anyone in their top six playing the game with finesse at the moment. Toronto's want could be bundled into the same package as they are in desperate need of a player who is a power play specialist. Their power play is functioning at less than 10% efficiency, which simply isn't enough.
Vancouver still doesn't have a player to hit double digits in points. They're the only team in the league suffering that fate. The problem is, when you look at their roster, they look like they should be the highest scoring team in the league and have no issues at any position. If Vancouver were to make another deal after the six player package they were part of earlier in the season, it could simply be another attempt fix their need for chemistry up front. They haven't found top end scoring, or depth contribution. It would be interesting to see them give BC native Jenna Buglioni a shot coming from Seattle in exchange for one of their own struggling players up front since both teams need a shuffle. A want in Vancouver is as simple as making a connection with an incoming player from Europe to fill their final reserve spot and get an early look at a new face before they experience their first expansion impacts.