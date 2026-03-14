One Need And One Want For Each PWHL Team At The Deadline

It's hard to say which is a need and which is a want. If Kayle Osborne stays healthy and can continue to play nearly every game, a veteran backup is the want. It's hard to say if there's even an option out there for an upgrade and the team has yet to give Kaley Doyle a look, but there's certainly some room for concern here. Callie Shanahan hasn't looked great in her two appearances, and although Kayle Osborne remains strong, it's not a position you want to roll the dice on. It leaves the need as veteran scoring depth. Their young forward group has looked great, but Kristin O'Neill, Taylor Girard, and Kayla Vespa are the only forwards on the roster who were pros prior to the inception of the PWHL. It might be worth test running Jincy Roese up front since her skill set and risk/reward ratio may be better suited as a forward anyway, but otherwise, the Sirens may look for a complimentary, low cost, low risk, high character veteran to supplement their roster.