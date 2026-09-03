PWHL training camps are still months away, but as invites continue to come in across the league, some questions are beginning to form for the competitions for roster spots. Here's one offseason question for each PWHL training camp.
PWHL training camps are nearly three months away, but camp rosters are coming into focus.
Knowing as many invites as we already do, here's a look at one question from each camp that could come into play when camps open November 18.
Will The Boston Fleet Get Impact From Outside?
Right now, Boston's lineup looks pretty set. They don't have a lot of impact in their currently known invites, but there could always be a surprise or two up Danielle Marmer's sleeve. Luisa Welcke has a good shot at making their roster as a depth forward, and Abby Hornung is a logical candidate for their third goaltender position, but there aren't many spots to be won in Boston. This is going to be a team that beyond Aerin Frankel and the duo of Haley Winn and Megan Keller, does things by committee. Boston will be looking for help from the edges, with a focus on chemistry and specific role in camp. If they find any impact beyond that, it will be a massive victory for the Fleet.
How Will Goaltending Play Out In Detroit?
Michelle Pasiechnyk had a stellar four seasons at Clarkson. In her final season with Clarkson she posted a 1.34 GAA and .947 save percentage in 32 games. The performance earned her the NCAA's Goaltender of the Year honor. Prior to Pasiechnyk, the previous two winners of the award were Gwyneth Philips and Aerin Frankel. Those are no small acts to follow. But Pasiechnyk followed her award, not by taking the PWHL by storm as her predecessors did, but by stepping away from hockey. After a season off, Pasiechnyk returned to Boston University last season, but didn't find her groove. The goaltending situation in Detroit is mired with question marks until Andrea Brändli or Alice Philbert prove they can be a consistent starter. Pasiechnyk could also be that goalie. She's only a free agent invite, but there's a real possibility Pasiechnyk wins a spot, and gets a look at some point this season.
Who Will Win The Very Real Competitions At Camp?
There's a lot of depth already in Hamilton, but their fourth line remains a wide open competition and Brooke Campbell, Sara Stewart, and Annika Rankilla Linser are squarely in the mix with rookies Mya Vaslet and Megan Woodworth, as well as a handful of PWHL veterans. There's also an open position on the blueline for Cristina Cavaliere and Maeve Carey to fight out, and Hamilton will be happy with the quality of those they have to choose from. There should also be some real competition in the crease between Emma-Sofie Nordstrom, who has the inside track as a draft pick, and free agent veteran invite Lucy Morgan.
Can Las Vegas' Veteran Invites Steal A Spot?
Up front, Las Vegas is bringing in veteran forwards Maya Labad and Malia Schneider to fight for depth spots up front. Labad is signed to play in Switzerland and scored her first career goal last season, appearing in six games with the Walter Cup champion Montreal Victoire. Schneier has spent parts of the last two years with SDE in Sweden, and has appeared in PWHL action with both Ottawa and Vancouver as well. They also have veteran netminder Logan Angers looking to claim a spot in the crease. There will be others in Las Vegas' training camp, all vying for coveted spots, but all eyes will be on their more experienced invites.
Who Seizes The Opportunity In Minnesota?
It's open season for roster spots in Minnesota. Minnesota is going to sign at least one forward, and another defender from their free agent invites. Maddy Clough will get a long look on Minnesota's blueline, and they'll have a fierce competition between Ellie Kaiser, Nara Elia, Clara Yuhn, and Lilli Welcke up front. Any of these players could earn a full time spot, or a reserve position, and more than one could conceivably end up on Minnesota's opening night roster. The question is, who fits the Frost style best? From the veteran Elia, to German national team member Welcke, the European experienced Kaiser, or NCAA two-way forward Clara Yuhn, there are no bad choices.
Did Montreal Steal A Veteran Contributor In Batalova?
Anyone who claims Maria Batalova isn't one of the PWHL's more intriguing invites would be lying. Russia's best defender and best player wants to not just follow in the path blazed by Fanuza Kadirova and Anna Shokhina last season, but to steal a spot and become Russia's first blueline regular in the league. She's a veteran, and Montreal has a star studded forward group that Batalova with her free flowing, often nearly positionless play could be truly dynamic with, and after losing star after star on the blueline, Batalova could be the infusion of skill they need. It's all a question of if she can adapt to the smaller ice, and push out one of the eight defenders on Montreal's current depth chart.
Where Does Sarah Bujold Fit With The New York Sirens?
If New York retains the 14 forwards they have either signed or drafted, there just isn't room for Sarah Bujold. The problem is, Sarah Bujold is the exact type of presence the young Sirens need deep in their forward unit. New York's young and dynamic forward group has developed their own leadership group, and cohesion, but there's something to be said for a veteran presence. Denisa Krizova is that, and Sarah Fillier is already there as well, but another face who has seen a little more in the game adds perspective, and a sense of calm when the ship isn't heading in the right direction. To be that however, Bujold has to take a roster spot from an already signed player or draft pick.
Can Anyone Surprise Ottawa Enough?
Ottawa has the rights to 12 pretty good forwards already. But ther's some intrigue here, and at least one more forward is going to make Ottawa outright. Maggy Burbidge has an undeniable scoring touch and deft hands. She was a strong NCAA player, then a prolific U SPORTS scorer, then went to Switzerland and scored more than a point per game leading her team in scoring. She has the ability to produce, and it might be worth the shot for Ottawa who lost some skill up front this offseason. The other two options right now are University of British Columbia captain Annalise Wong and former Minnesota State forward Madison Mashuga. Wong is a strong skater with a relentless motor. Mashuga is a similar worker who gets things done on the forecheck.
Will San Jose's Invites Steal Spots From Signed And Selected Players?
San Jose has one of the weakest rosters in the league on paper, but also one of the best free agent camp rosters including Megan McKay, Rhea Hicks, Savannah Norcross, Stephanie Bourque, Evelyne Blais-Savoie, Kennedy Bobyck, Justine Reyes. Up front, it would be shocking if Reyes, Bobyck, Norcross, and Hicks didn't push for spots, with 2-3 of those players winning spots immediately. One of McKay or Bourque will have to play as a top six defender from day one, and assuming San Jose carries seven defenders, both have a legitimate shot at making the opening night roster unless San Jose adds another invite, which they might.
Can The Seattle Torrent Back End Hold Up?
Seattle's biggest questions won't come from confirmed camp invites like Julia Minotti and Alexa Gruschow. Their biggest question is if there blueline is good enough, or if they need to go shopping immediately for a camp cut, or two, or on the trade market. Seattle looks like they have better balance up front, but their blueline and crease are question marks. They have a good top four, but not one with the elite defenders top teams are wielding, and they have a relatively unproven crease with only 15 games of experience between the four goalies in camp. Seattle may need to do some shopping, most likely for blueline support.
Can Veteran Europeans Make An Impact In Toronto?
One of the bigger questions in Toronto is how they'll deal with their eight defenders, especially with veteran Hungarian captan Lotti Odnoga in camp who is certain to push for a roster spot. Toronto also has former Team Sweden captain Michelle Löwenhielm and Team Norway captain Mathea Fischer in camp. The veterans will make Toronto harder to pay against, but who spot will they take? Or will Toronto lean into their returnees and draft picks in hopes of internal growth? Toronto also has U SPORTS Player of the Year Jessymaude Drapeau in camp.
How Will Vancouver's Blueline Shape Up?
Vancouver's top three blueliners this season will be Caroline Harvey, Sophie Jaques, and Ashton Bell. It's an impressive trio, but beyond this group, there are question marks. Draft pick Jules Constantinople will likely start as Vancouver's fourth, and they have Dominika Laskova and Madison Samoskevich signed, as well as Ashley Messier drafted. But the real question is if veterans Sini Karjalainen and Alexie Guay can come in and win a spot. Karjalainen ended the season in Vancouver and has the inside lane after representing Finland at the Olympics. Samkoskevich is also a forward, which could open space on the back end. Vancouver's blueline depth is their weak point, so seeing Karjalainen or Guay step forward would be a huge victory. It will also be a story to watch to see if 2025 pick Chanreet Bassi or free agent invite Julia Nearis can crack the roster up front.