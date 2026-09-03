One Offseason Question For Each PWHL Training Camp

Vancouver's top three blueliners this season will be Caroline Harvey, Sophie Jaques, and Ashton Bell. It's an impressive trio, but beyond this group, there are question marks. Draft pick Jules Constantinople will likely start as Vancouver's fourth, and they have Dominika Laskova and Madison Samoskevich signed, as well as Ashley Messier drafted. But the real question is if veterans Sini Karjalainen and Alexie Guay can come in and win a spot. Karjalainen ended the season in Vancouver and has the inside lane after representing Finland at the Olympics. Samkoskevich is also a forward, which could open space on the back end. Vancouver's blueline depth is their weak point, so seeing Karjalainen or Guay step forward would be a huge victory. It will also be a story to watch to see if 2025 pick Chanreet Bassi or free agent invite Julia Nearis can crack the roster up front.