One-On-One: Will PWHL Expansion Teams Struggle Again, Or Can They Reverse Last Year's Fate?

Ian Kennedy: San Jose is kind of the antithesis to last year’s expansion teams. Everything they’ve built looks like a team that should finish near or at the bottom of the standings. They also, however, have a mix of players with outstanding upside who could enjoy breakout seasons. Anne Cherkowski looked like she was about to pop last year in New York, Natalie Mlynkova could flourish with more ice time, but they need pretty much everyone to have a career year to find their way into the playoff mix. As you said, Detroit has the biggest boom or bust potential. Hamilton feels like the safest bet because of their balance. They have three very well balanced forward lines, six PWHL-calibre defenders, and a solid crease. While only Kayle Osborne has PWHL experience in net, there’s a lot of chatter that Sandra Abstreiter might end up in Hamilton, which would give them one of the better 1-2 groups in the league with Emma Sofie-Nordstrom there as a viable option to push for backup time. Vegas is an interesting one to me. So much youthful talent. What do you think of how Las Vegas has built?