Opinion: At This Point, It Would Be Shocking For Denver To Not Get A PWHL Team

The PWHL expanded to the west coast this season adding teams in Seattle and Vancouver, and the league is still looking to expand their North American footprint. Currently the league has teams in the Pacific and Central time zones, but they don't have a team in the Mountain zone, which Denver, and potentially Edmonton in Canada would satisfy stretching the league across the continent. Unless the league also expands to Washington, DC, Denver would also mark the only PWHL team south of the 40th parallel.