Opinion: We May Have Just Witnessed The Gold Plan's Minor Downsides

The prime example is the Minnesota Frost choosing to start Marlene Boissonnault in the final game of their season against the Vancouver Goldeneyes. Ultimately, Vancouver's win gave them the first overall pick. The decision to start Boissonnault wasn't one you'd see in any other professional league. In other hockey league's, Minnesota would have started who they anticipate to be their backup going into playoffs. Instead, they gave a game that had crucial implications for not only Vancouver, but also the Seattle Torrent, to a netminder who had not played a game in four years, and who over the last eight years, had only appeared in three games total, all as part of the PWHPA's showcase weekends. Vancouver was able to jump out to quick lead against Boissonnault scoring on their first shot of the game, and again on their fourth shot, and again on their seventh shot. Boissonnault settled in as the game went on, but it was enough to ensure Vancouver got a point, and inevitably won the first overall pick.