Opinion: With The Entire PWHL Fan Base Listening, A Member Of League Leadership Chose The Wrong Thing To Say

However, before the end of the third season, it was announced that there would be four new teams next season and that it would include an incredibly lengthy and confusing expansion player distribution process consisting of six phases. What followed was the literal evisceration of some rosters, with the Toronto Sceptres and the New York Sirens being hit particularly hard. Not only did they lose fan favourites left, right and centre, but the two teams who missed the playoffs were made to draft after the four new expansion teams in the entry draft. The Vancouver Goldeneyes and the Seattle Torrent got the first two picks. Still, after that, a draw that included the four new franchises determined that Detroit, San Jose, Las Vegas and Hamilton would get picks three to six, relegating the Sirens (who have never made the playoffs) to seventh and the Sceptres to eighth.