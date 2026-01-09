Osborne's Puck Play A Unique Asset In The New York Sirens' Crease

Kayle Osborne has started all 11 games in the New York Sirens' crease this season, but she's often seen behind the net, in the corner, and transitioning pucks up ice. While she's been invaluable in the blue paint, Osborne has been equally valuable as an extra defender playing the puck to aid the Sirens' defenders.

It was a lesson the Toronto Sceptres should have learned, but didn't in their recent 2-0 loss to the Sirens. Not only did Osborne make 31 saves for a shutout, but she played the puck time and again breaking it out, transitioning pucks up ice, drawing pressure from forecheckers, and making take to tape passes.

Whenever the Sceptres dumped the puck in, it resulted in a giveaway as Osborne took possession, assessed the situation, and calmly moved the puck away from pressure, or onto the tape of a New York Sirens teammate.

"We talk about it with our team a lot. I think it takes a big load off the D core," said New York head coach Greg Fargo of Osborne's ability to play the puck.

"Not every puck that gets dumped in do they have to go back and pick up off the wall. Usually, you've got some strong skaters coming at you. She takes a big load off our D. She helps our transition game immensely. I think because of her puck play, we spend less time in our own zone. It's a big part of our game plan."

There's no denying the impact Osborne's ability to play the puck has had for the Sirens. You can see the Sirens' confidence in their netminder as they often fan out as passing options when she has the puck rather than skating to retrieve it themselves.

In the net, Osborne has helped the Sirens climb to second overall in the PWHL standings, including their current stretch of four straight wins. After spending last season backing up Corinne Schroeder as the Sirens' backup, Osborne has emerged as a world class puck stopper, and puck mover.

“Kayle’s play has been a huge part of our success," said Fargo. "Coming into the season, she wasn’t one of the returning, established starting goalies in the league, but in a short amount of time she’s proven she belongs among the best. She’s shown she can help this team win. Not only is her confidence growing, but our confidence in her has grown ten times. She’s a great puck stopper, and to me, she’s the best goalie in the world at playing the puck. That makes a big difference for us in so many ways.”