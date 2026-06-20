Ottawa Charge Acquire Jenna Buglioni In Trade With Seattle

The trade sees Jenna Buglioni arrive in the nation's capital for forward Neena Brick, Ottawa's fifth round draft pick in this year's draft.
The Ottawa Charge have made a trade, acquiring forward Jenna Buglioni from the Seattle Torrent in exchange for forward Neena Brick, who the team drafted in the fifth round, 59th overall, in the 2026 PWHL Draft.
“Jenna was a highly regarded player in the draft last season, and we are excited to add her skill and tenacity to our organization,” said Charge General Manager Mike Hirshfeld via team release. “We believe that she has the ability to become a top player in this league and impact the game in all three zones.”
Buglioni was selected by the Torrent eighth overall in the 2025 PWHL Draft and played in 18 games for Seattle following a five-year collegiate career with Ohio State, where she served as captain in her final season.
Brick played four seasons with Colgate University, scoring 104 points in 150 career games. She spent the 2025-26 season playing for MoDo Hockey in the SDHL, recording 19 points in 35 regular-season games.