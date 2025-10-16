Ottawa Charge Announce Training Camp Roster Ahead of 2025-26 PWHL Season

All eight PWHL teams have released their training camp rosters ahead of the 2025-26 season, with the Ottawa Charge featuring 15 forwards, 10 defenders, and 4 goaltenders.

“We were one goal away from bringing the PWHL Walter Cup Finals to an ultimate game at TD Place last Spring, and we can’t wait to see what this new group can do this season to make it one step further,” said Charge General Manager Mike Hirshfeld via team release. “Given the expansion, many teams will look different in the PWHL this season, but we feel comfortable with the talent that we are bringing to training camp. This will be a very competitive camp with strong battles at all positions.”

The training camp roster is as follows:

Forwards: Emily Clark, Élizabeth Giguère, Peyton Hemp, Taylor House, Gabbie Hughes, Brianne Jenner, Fanuza Kadirova, Rebecca Leslie, Mannon McMahon, Anna Meixner, Kateřina Mrázová, Anna Shokhina, Sarah Wozniewicz

Defenders: Jessica Adolfsson, Emma Bergesen, Rory Guilday, Brooke Hobson, Sam Isbell, Jocelyne Larocque, Stephanie Markowski, Ronja Savolainen

Goaltenders: Sanni Ahola, Logan Angers, Gwyneth Philips

Camp Invites: Alexandra Huszák (F), Alexa Vasko (F), Vita Ponyatovskaya (D), Kathryn Reilly (D), Kendra Woodland (G)

Only forward Peyton Hemp, drafted 29th overall in the 2025 draft, remains unsigned heading into camp.

The Charge will play two preseason scrimmages on November 16 and 17 at TD Place ahead of final roster announcement on November 19th.