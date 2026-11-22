Another theme is the focus on starting the season with a winning record, something that has eluded the organization, with losing records in each of the prior three seasons' opening months. These slow, inconsistent starts have added pressure as the season winds down, putting the group in a position where late-season winning streaks have become a necessity. While the team has made back-to-back Walter Cup Finals, the coaching staff has already made it clear, both in meetings and on the ice, that starting the season above .500 is essential and non-negotiable. And the message has clearly been heard.