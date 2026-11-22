Women's Hockey Roundtable
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Nov 22, 2026 12:11 PMPublished Nov 22, 2026 12:11 PM
The Charge enter the season with high expectations following another trip to the Walter Cup Finals, but understand that a stronger start to the season and establishing a winning culture early in camp is the pathway to take the next step and bring a championship back to the nation's capital.
Three days and two on-ice sessions later, training camp for the Ottawa Charge is well underway. A theme throughout these first few days has been intensity, as each player has shown up with clear intent, and management has set clear expectations.
"Focus is an important piece for us," said head coach Carla MacLeod. "Belief and determined. We've been to the Walter Cup Final two years in a row, which in and of itself is a strong accomplishment. But in our industry, you want to win the Walter Cup. We're always at our best when we're enjoying what we're doing, but it's not without an attention to detail."
Intensity, Intensity, Intensity
Several themes have already emerged in the first few days of Charge training camp that should excite fans, and intensity is at the top of that list. Across two on-ice sessions at the Bell Sensplex in Ottawa's west end, it's been the name of the game: this group is expected to give everything on every shift and drive home the message that no one wants to play against them.
Players are taking each drill as seriously as a playoff game, bringing speed, tenacity, and grit. Those have become important attributes for Ottawa Charge hockey over the years, so seeing them early in camp is a positive.
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Pathway to Success
Another theme is the focus on starting the season with a winning record, something that has eluded the organization, with losing records in each of the prior three seasons' opening months. These slow, inconsistent starts have added pressure as the season winds down, putting the group in a position where late-season winning streaks have become a necessity. While the team has made back-to-back Walter Cup Finals, the coaching staff has already made it clear, both in meetings and on the ice, that starting the season above .500 is essential and non-negotiable. And the message has clearly been heard.
The Next Captain?
Following three seasons under the leadership of Brianne Jenner, the Ottawa Charge find themselves in search of their next captain, rather large skates to fill. Several options stand out, led by Rebecca Leslie, a long-time teammate of Jenner and someone Leslie has looked up to, especially since arriving in the nation’s capital.
"Obviously, losing Brianne (Jenner) and Emily (Clark), they were people in our locker room that were very important," said Leslie. "Personally, I've learned a lot from Brianne. She's someone I've looked up to for a long time. She's someone who leads by example and works hard every day, and so was Emily. So we try to bring those qualities into the locker room."
While options remain and no decisions have been made yet, management points out the importance of having five of the team’s seven members from last year’s group back this season.
"There are different types of leaders, we all know that," said general manager Mike Hirshfeld. "We're obviously looking for people who can motivate others, can be a helping hand, can push other players. There are a lot of factors involved, but we feel like we have a good group in that locker room. We'll make a decision very shortly on that."
Consistency Within Change
Every team experienced roster changes this offseason through expansion, the draft, and free agency, some more so than others, and the Charge are no different. The loss of Jenner and Emily Clark, in particular, original members of the franchise, among others, has left holes in the lineup. Those holes create opportunities for camp invites and talented draft selections, and there are plenty to choose from.
"We're really excited about building into this season and who we have on our roster," said MacLeod. "It'll be a competitive training camp. We're grateful for everyone who has got us to this point, but now you look forward and make sure that we're aligned with our goals and getting better. We're excited about what we can accomplish this year."
Noticeable Names
An encouraging sign for Charge fans is that this group has brought an intensity to camp unmatched in past training camps, so narrowing the list to only a few names feels like an injustice. That said, it's important to highlight the players who have stood out most throughout camp.
Annalise Wong, a camp invite out of the University of British Columbia, has certainly been a standout. She may be listed as 5'2", but she plays as though she's a foot taller. She's the first in front of the net, first to join the rush and has the edge work to be a difference-maker on the team.
Jenna Buglioni, acquired this offseason from the Seattle Torrent, has been noticeable beyond the expected grit and strength along the boards. Her speed and faceoff skills have been standout attributes so far.
Draft picks Vivian Jungels and Jordan Ray have also been impressive, skating with ease, making smart passes and being in the right place at the right time.
Injury Updates
Ronja Savolainen, who had offseason surgery, has been rehabbing throughout the summer and has been a full participant through training camp thus far.
What's Next
The group has two more practices in Ottawa before heading to Hamilton to face the Detroit Clutch on November 23 and the Toronto Sceptres on November 24.
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