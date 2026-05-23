Ottawa Charge Hold End Of Year Press Conference With Heads Held High

"It's sad, and those of us who have been in the league, we know expansion rips apart teams," said assistant captain Jocelyne Larocque. "There is an acknowledgement that this group will be different next year, and it is sad because it is such a special group." But with that sadness comes an excitement about the trajectory women's hockey is on. "It's exciting that there will be four more teams," Larocque added. "That means that there will be over 100 more jobs for women to play, along with staffing. So it's also exciting."