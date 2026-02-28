Canadian National Team Coach Troy Ryan Expected To Step Down

After six years at the helm of Hockey Canada's senior national women's team, and nine years with the program overall, Troy Ryan told reporters Thursday, "I do believe that there is time for change and this is probably the right time for change."
Speaking at a virtual press conference with members of the Toronto Sceptres, Ryan, who guided the Canadian team to the gold medal match but ultimately settled for silver in a 2-1 overtime loss to the USA, added:
"I've had those conversations consistently over the last few years with Hockey Canada on the right time to transition into either a different role or just completely transition out of the program."
Ryan's contract ends this year, and the coach said that although details would need to be worked out, he hoped to have some input on his successor.
"You want to be part in helping them transition and move forward in the direction that is best for the program, but also best for the individual players within it as well. I look at someone like Kori Cheverie that's in the PWHL, it's important for her and her career and her future development as a as a coach to potentially get opportunities.
"Someone like Caroline Ouellette, they've worked with me as assistant coaches for a number of years. And at some point, it's someone else's opportunity."
Canada's core players have remained from the past two Olympic cycles, including captain Marie-Philip Poulin, Brianne Jenner, Natalie Spooner, Blayre Turnbull, Renata Fast, Jocelyne Larocque, and others. Although criticized for their age against an up and coming U.S. squad filled with NCAA talent, the Canadian side managed to play a strong game in the final and held a 1-0 lead versus the USA until 18 minutes into the third period.
Ryan led the team to a gold medal in Beijing in 2022, and to silver as an assistant with the team in Pyeongchang. He said he shared a text message with the players after this year's tournament about how much they have meant to his hockey career.
"I do think the program has been great for for me, it's changed the trajectory of my career; had the opportunity to work with a lot of great athletes, a lot of great staff members. And I think, win or lose in this situation, that this was a typical point of transitioning to some extent."